Learning Dutch at the International French School of Amsterdam

At the International French School of Amsterdam (IFS), Dutch is taught as a third language, alongside a well-established bilingual French–English programme. From an early age, students are immersed in a multilingual environment that reflects the reality of life in the Netherlands while supporting strong academic foundations in French and English. A progressive Dutch language programme from Maternelle (Preschool to Grade 5) to CM2 Dutch is taught at all levels of the school, following a clear progression aligned with students’ cognitive and linguistic development. Lessons take place in level-based groups, with two Dutch lessons per week in elementary school, ensuring personalised learning and steady progress. Early exposure to Dutch in preschool From preschool onwards, Dutch is introduced through playful exposure and oral interaction. Young learners respond to simple classroom instructions such as “Ga zitten” or “Kom hier”, recognise familiar words in songs and rhymes, and begin using basic vocabulary related to colours, animals, and family. Picture books, music, and daily routines help children naturally absorb the sounds, rhythm, and intonation of the Dutch language, while developing listening skills and confidence.

Developing oral language and early literacy skills As students move through the preschool years, the focus gradually expands to oral expression and readiness for literacy. Children begin producing short sentences like “Ik heb een bal” or “Ik ben…”, answering simple questions, and recognising letters and sounds through stories, rhymes, and word games. Writing is introduced gently, starting with tracing or copying familiar words and writing their own name, always with appropriate guidance and support. Book a visit with IFS Building strong foundations in Dutch in elementary school In CP and CE1 (Grade 1 and 2), students develop the foundations of reading and writing in Dutch. They learn to follow longer classroom instructions, retell short personal experiences, and read simple texts using the Dutch AVI reading levels. Writing skills evolve from guided sentences to short texts such as diary entries, postcards, and descriptions, reinforcing vocabulary acquisition and sentence structure.

Expanding vocabulary, reading comprehension, and independence From CE2 to CM1 (Grade 3 to 4), learners strengthen their language autonomy. They read longer narrative and informative texts, summarise key ideas, and express opinions using structures such as “Ik vind… omdat…” Listening skills continue to develop through classroom discussions and short educational videos, while writing becomes more structured, with texts including a clear beginning, middle, and end. Preparing for the Dutch 1F Exam (CEFR A2 Level) In CM2 (Grade 5), students reach a level of independent language use and may prepare for the official Dutch 1F exam, equivalent to CEFR level A2. At this stage, students understand clear but unfamiliar texts, actively participate in discussions, give short oral presentations, and write cohesive texts such as emails, stories, and explanations using accurate, high-frequency spelling. This optional certification highlights their progress and commitment to learning Dutch.