Youth memberships at public libraries in the Netherlands reach record high

Public libraries in the Netherlands have grown in popularity, if the number of memberships is anything to go by. The national library of the Netherlands, also known as the KB, and Statistics Netherlands (CBS) have reported that 2024 saw the number of youth memberships at libraries reach a record high.

The most recent figures from the KB and CBS have revealed that 2,4 million children and young people under the age of 18 were members of a public library in the Netherlands for 2024 - 73 percent of all youth in the country. “Never before have so many children and young people been members of a public library,” wrote the KB in a press release.

“In an age where smartphones and social media are increasingly demanding young people's attention, that's a significant achievement,” said director of the Association of Public Libraries (VOB) Klaas Gravesteijn. Programmes such as Library at School (de Bibliotheek op school) and BoekStart are cited as the reasons for the success.

These programmes not only promote reading in schools, but also encourage parents and caregivers to read with their children at home, in the library and in childcare from the time that they are babies. “Our ambition is to reach all children, both in the neighbourhood and at school. With our collection, cultural offerings, creative labs, and study spaces, the library is indispensable for the development of our youth,” continues Gravesteijn.