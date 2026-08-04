25 Years of Kickstart School: Why Dutch matters more than ever

Many internationals arrive in the Netherlands intending to learn Dutch. Others want to improve their English for work or study. They download an app, learn a few useful phrases or even join a beginners course. Then work, family and everyday life take over, and language learning moves to the bottom of the priority list. If that sounds familiar, now may be the perfect time to start again. Kickstart School has noticed a significant change. More students share that strong language skills are no longer simply a useful extra. Whether learning Dutch to integrate into society or improving English for international study and career opportunities, language has become an important part of building a successful life in the Netherlands. Whether the goal is to expand career opportunities, feel more confident in daily life or build a future here, investing in Dutch and English can open doors.

Why both Dutch and English matter The Netherlands remains one of the most international countries in Europe, and English continues to play an important role in work, study and everyday communication. However, many aspects of life and work become easier when people can communicate confidently in both Dutch and English. Dutch helps people participate fully in society, from communicating with neighbours and local organisations to understanding government letters and navigating everyday life. At the same time, English remains the language of many international companies, universities and global businesses. For many expats, developing both languages creates greater opportunities to thrive professionally and socially. The labour market has become more competitive, and employers are increasingly looking for strong language skills. While many organisations expect employees to communicate confidently in Dutch, English remains essential in international workplaces. Being proficient in both languages can broaden career opportunities and help candidates stand out.

Kickstart School offers Dutch group courses and English group courses from beginner to advanced. These include hybrid and face-to-face group courses, private lessons, Conversation Café I or Conversation Café II for speaking practice, English Communication courses to improve fluency and confidence, and Dutch Grammar Bootcamp to refresh key language skills. Keeping up or improving your current level is always valuable. Building your future in the Netherlands through Dutch and English Learning a language is an investment in your future. While AI has become a valuable tool, it should support your learning rather than replace it. Building real confidence in Dutch or English requires strong communication skills, which are essential for studying, working, and building a future in the Netherlands. Kickstart School also offers private Dutch and English lessons for children and teenagers, helping them build confidence and prepare for school, exams and everyday communication.