Two languages, endless options: Helping your child succeed in the Netherlands & beyond
For families seeking flexibility, Winford Bilingual Primary Schools offer a unique learning environment where children can become fluent in both Dutch and English, opening doors to future opportunities in the Netherlands and abroad.
What is bilingual education at Winford Bilingual Primary School?
Winford's bilingual programme is built on a fully integrated Dutch–English teaching model where children naturally learn all core subjects in both languages. Lessons are delivered by two teachers per group: a native English speaker and a native Dutch speaker.
To help students know exactly which language to use and to help them build confidence, Winford uses a clear and consistent language-assignment system based on person, place and colour:
- Person: Each teacher speaks only their native language.
- Place: Classroom areas indicate which language is being used.
- Colour: English work and materials are blue, while Dutch work and materials are red.
One school, two streams
Winford Bilingual's dual-pathway approach allows families to keep their options open as their children grow and lets them make decisions when the time is right.
Whether continuing with bilingual education or transitioning to the Dutch-only pathway from the age of nine, students are supported in choosing the route that best aligns with their strengths, aspirations and future educational goals.
Students at Winford follow three curricula: the International Primary Curriculum (IPC), the UK National Curriculum and the Dutch national curriculum.
By combining academic excellence with cultural fluency, children are not only prepared for school but also for life in a connected, multilingual world.
How do teachers support students who find language learning challenging?
Every child develops language skills at their own pace. Winford Bilingual's experienced teachers provide tailored support to help children build confidence. This includes:
- Visual aids, repetition, stories, songs, modelling and gestures
- Sentence starters and vocabulary support
- Familiar classroom routines
- Strategic pairing with peers
- Small-group instruction or one-to-one support where needed
Why this matters for Dutch and international families
For Dutch families returning from abroad or already established in the Netherlands, Winford provides support and flexibility by offering:
- A dedicated focus on Dutch language development
- Tailored academic support to ease reintegration into the Dutch education system or progression to Winford Dutch Secondary School
- Emotional and social guidance to build confidence and resilience
- Strategic preparation for standardised CITO testing
- Direct access to the public lottery system for Dutch secondary school placement
Winford helps international families settle confidently and feel at home by offering:
- A warm and supportive introduction to both Dutch and English
- Focused language development to build strong communication skills
- Personalised academic guidance for Dutch or international secondary education
- Social and emotional support to foster confidence and resilience
- Standardised assessments in Dutch and English to track progress
- Direct access to the public lottery system for Dutch secondary school placement
- The flexibility to continue within British, Dutch or international educational pathways
Discover what Winford Bilingual Primary Schools can offer your family
Whether your family plans to build its future in the Netherlands or relocate internationally in the years ahead, Winford provides the language skills, academic foundation and flexibility to keep future opportunities open.
Children benefit from a nurturing environment, personalised support, and a bilingual education that prepares them for success both inside and outside the classroom.
Get in touch today to explore your options
If you would like to know more about Winford, you can get in touch:
- Winford Bilingual Primary School Locations
- Email: info@winford.nl
- Amsterdam phone number: 020 751 6650
- The Hague phone number: 070 753 4441