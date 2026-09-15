Two languages, endless options: Helping your child succeed in the Netherlands & beyond

For families seeking flexibility, Winford Bilingual Primary Schools offer a unique learning environment where children can become fluent in both Dutch and English, opening doors to future opportunities in the Netherlands and abroad.

What is bilingual education at Winford Bilingual Primary School?

Winford's bilingual programme is built on a fully integrated Dutch–English teaching model where children naturally learn all core subjects in both languages. Lessons are delivered by two teachers per group: a native English speaker and a native Dutch speaker.

To help students know exactly which language to use and to help them build confidence, Winford uses a clear and consistent language-assignment system based on person, place and colour:

Person: Each teacher speaks only their native language.

Place: Classroom areas indicate which language is being used.

Colour: English work and materials are blue, while Dutch work and materials are red.

One school, two streams

Winford Bilingual's dual-pathway approach allows families to keep their options open as their children grow and lets them make decisions when the time is right.