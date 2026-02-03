Transforming primary education: Winford’s dual campus vision
Winford College and Winford Bilingual recently integrated their primary schools in Amsterdam and The Hague. This will create a more comprehensive primary programme that enhances Dutch language learning and provides a tailored educational experience for all students.
This collaboration unlocks a unified and enriched experience that not only strengthens Dutch language acquisition but also customises learning pathways for each child.
One school, two streams
Both Winford locations offer the unique advantage of bilingual education for all children aged 4 to 12, with an option to move to a Dutch-only curriculum at the age of 9. Instruction is delivered equally in Dutch and English for the bilingual stream.
By offering this dual pathway, students are empowered to make informed choices about their education, ensuring they are well-prepared for the next stage of academic and personal growth.
Bridging national and international futures
Winford Bilingual stands alone in the Netherlands as the only school offering a seamless pathway to both Dutch and international secondary education. Students follow three curricula: the Dutch National Curriculum, the UK National Curriculum and the International Primary Curriculum (IPC).
This ensures all students benefit from a truly global learning experience, grounded in national standards and enriched by international best practices.
By combining academic excellence with cultural fluency, children are not only prepared for school but also for life in a connected, multilingual world.
Why this matters to families
Winford believes children thrive academically and socially when they feel supported, recognised, and valued. This philosophy underpins their commitment to a bilingual, inclusive, and globally connected education.
For Dutch families returning to or already residing in the Netherlands, Winford offers:
- Dedicated focus on Dutch language development
- Tailored academic support to ease reintegration into the Dutch system or to stream into Winford Dutch Secondary School
- Emotional and social guidance to build confidence and resilience
- Strategic preparation for standardised CITO testing
- Direct access to the public lottery system for Dutch secondary school placement
For international families relocating to or already living in the Netherlands, Winford offers:
- A warm and supportive introduction for children learning both Dutch and English
- Focused development in both languages to build strong communication skills
- Personalised academic guidance to prepare for Dutch or international secondary education
- Social and emotional support to foster confidence and resilience
- Standardised assessments in Dutch and English to track progress
- Direct access to the public lottery system for Dutch secondary school placement
- The flexibility to continue in British, Dutch or international education pathways
Discover what Winford can offer your family
Winford believes every child deserves an education that nurtures their strengths, supports their growth, and prepares them for a world full of possibilities. They warmly invite families for a personal tour to share how their unique approach can help each child thrive.
If you would like to know more about Winford, you can get in touch:
- Winford Bilingual Primary School Locations
- Email: info@winford.nl
- Amsterdam phone number: 020 751 6650
- The Hague phone number: 070 753 4441