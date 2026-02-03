Transforming primary education: Winford’s dual campus vision

Winford College and Winford Bilingual recently integrated their primary schools in Amsterdam and The Hague. This will create a more comprehensive primary programme that enhances Dutch language learning and provides a tailored educational experience for all students.

This collaboration unlocks a unified and enriched experience that not only strengthens Dutch language acquisition but also customises learning pathways for each child.

One school, two streams

Both Winford locations offer the unique advantage of bilingual education for all children aged 4 to 12, with an option to move to a Dutch-only curriculum at the age of 9. Instruction is delivered equally in Dutch and English for the bilingual stream.

By offering this dual pathway, students are empowered to make informed choices about their education, ensuring they are well-prepared for the next stage of academic and personal growth.