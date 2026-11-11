First new year's eve under Dutch fireworks ban: What to expect

The Netherlands is preparing for its first New Year's Eve under a nationwide ban on most consumer fireworks, which took effect in August, 2026. With police intercepting illegal fireworks, new penalties in place and retailers seeking compensation, here's what residents need to know about the rules, cross-border purchases and exemptions ahead of December 31. What fireworks are still allowed in the Netherlands? Under the Safe New Year Act (Wet veilige jaarwisseling), which came into force on August 1, 2026, people in the Netherlands are no longer allowed to buy, possess or set off most consumer fireworks. The ban covers category F2 and F3 fireworks, including rockets, fireworks cakes and firecrackers. Category F4 fireworks, intended for professional use, are also prohibited for consumers. Small category F1 fireworks, such as sparklers, bang snaps and small decorative fountains, are still permitted throughout the year, according to the Dutch government. These can be purchased and used by people aged 12 and over, provided they meet Dutch safety requirements. Previously, individuals could set off certain fireworks between 6pm on December 31 and 2am on January 1. This is no longer permitted under the new ban. However, professional fireworks displays can still take place with the necessary permits, while local associations and foundations can apply for exemptions to set off certain F2 fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations.

Bringing fireworks from Germany or Belgium could lead to fines Residents in the Netherlands cannot get around the nationwide fireworks ban by purchasing fireworks in neighbouring countries. According to the Dutch government, consumers may only bring category F1 fireworks into the Netherlands from abroad, provided they meet Dutch safety requirements. Police and the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) are carrying out additional checks near the German and Belgian borders ahead of New Year's Eve. Under new prosecution guidelines introduced on November 3, bringing up to 25 kilos of banned F2 consumer fireworks into the country carries a standard fine of 400 euros. Possessing the same amount carries a fine of 150 euros, while setting off F2 fireworks without an exemption can result in a fine of 225 euros per item. Penalties can be considerably higher for offences involving heavier illegal fireworks. Authorities have already intercepted large quantities of illegal fireworks. In September, Dutch police seized 3.800 kilos of heavy fireworks imported from Germany, arresting eight suspects in an investigation into cross-border trafficking. The seized fireworks were mainly category F4, intended for professional use. More recently, police discovered over 750 kilos of illegal fireworks, including almost 10.000 Cobras, in a garage in Dinteloord in early November. Two suspects were arrested, with police warning that storing such explosives in residential areas poses serious risks to surrounding properties and residents.

Some Dutch municipalities are making exceptions to the fireworks ban While the nationwide ban applies to individual consumers, local associations and foundations can apply for an exemption to organise fireworks displays during New Year's Eve. According to the Dutch government, applicants must have a connection to the municipality, submit a safety plan and meet strict conditions. Approved groups can set off up to 200 kilos of category F2 decorative fireworks, with a maximum of eight adults responsible for setting them off. However, most municipalities are unwilling to grant exemptions. An October survey found that around three-quarters of the Netherlands' 342 municipalities would not grant fireworks exemptions, citing insufficient time to assess applications, limited enforcement capacity and a preference for clear rules without exceptions, according to AD, as reported by Binnenlands Bestuur. Municipalities cited a lack of time to assess applications, limited enforcement capacity and a preference for clear rules without exceptions. Despite this reluctance, the first exemptions have already been granted. According to ANP, cited by RD, associations in the Frisian villages of Suwâld, Earnewâld and Jistrum received approval in early November to organise fireworks displays. Residents hoping to attend an organised display should check their municipality's website for information about local events and restrictions. Fireworks retailers criticise compensation offered by Dutch government The nationwide ban is also affecting approximately 850 fireworks retailers across the Netherlands. Since November 3, eligible businesses have been able to apply for compensation through the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). To qualify, retailers must have sold fireworks in December 2025 and at least one of the three preceding years. Applications remain open until January 18, 2027.