First new year's eve under Dutch fireworks ban: What to expect
The Netherlands is preparing for its first New Year's Eve under a nationwide ban on most consumer fireworks, which took effect in August, 2026. With police intercepting illegal fireworks, new penalties in place and retailers seeking compensation, here's what residents need to know about the rules, cross-border purchases and exemptions ahead of December 31.
What fireworks are still allowed in the Netherlands?
Under the Safe New Year Act (Wet veilige jaarwisseling), which came into force on August 1, 2026, people in the Netherlands are no longer allowed to buy, possess or set off most consumer fireworks. The ban covers category F2 and F3 fireworks, including rockets, fireworks cakes and firecrackers. Category F4 fireworks, intended for professional use, are also prohibited for consumers.
Small category F1 fireworks, such as sparklers, bang snaps and small decorative fountains, are still permitted throughout the year, according to the Dutch government. These can be purchased and used by people aged 12 and over, provided they meet Dutch safety requirements.
Previously, individuals could set off certain fireworks between 6pm on December 31 and 2am on January 1. This is no longer permitted under the new ban. However, professional fireworks displays can still take place with the necessary permits, while local associations and foundations can apply for exemptions to set off certain F2 fireworks during New Year's Eve celebrations.
Bringing fireworks from Germany or Belgium could lead to fines
Residents in the Netherlands cannot get around the nationwide fireworks ban by purchasing fireworks in neighbouring countries. According to the Dutch government, consumers may only bring category F1 fireworks into the Netherlands from abroad, provided they meet Dutch safety requirements. Police and the Human Environment and Transport Inspectorate (ILT) are carrying out additional checks near the German and Belgian borders ahead of New Year's Eve.
Under new prosecution guidelines introduced on November 3, bringing up to 25 kilos of banned F2 consumer fireworks into the country carries a standard fine of 400 euros. Possessing the same amount carries a fine of 150 euros, while setting off F2 fireworks without an exemption can result in a fine of 225 euros per item. Penalties can be considerably higher for offences involving heavier illegal fireworks.
Authorities have already intercepted large quantities of illegal fireworks. In September, Dutch police seized 3.800 kilos of heavy fireworks imported from Germany, arresting eight suspects in an investigation into cross-border trafficking. The seized fireworks were mainly category F4, intended for professional use.
More recently, police discovered over 750 kilos of illegal fireworks, including almost 10.000 Cobras, in a garage in Dinteloord in early November. Two suspects were arrested, with police warning that storing such explosives in residential areas poses serious risks to surrounding properties and residents.
Some Dutch municipalities are making exceptions to the fireworks ban
While the nationwide ban applies to individual consumers, local associations and foundations can apply for an exemption to organise fireworks displays during New Year's Eve. According to the Dutch government, applicants must have a connection to the municipality, submit a safety plan and meet strict conditions. Approved groups can set off up to 200 kilos of category F2 decorative fireworks, with a maximum of eight adults responsible for setting them off.
However, most municipalities are unwilling to grant exemptions. An October survey found that around three-quarters of the Netherlands' 342 municipalities would not grant fireworks exemptions, citing insufficient time to assess applications, limited enforcement capacity and a preference for clear rules without exceptions, according to AD, as reported by Binnenlands Bestuur. Municipalities cited a lack of time to assess applications, limited enforcement capacity and a preference for clear rules without exceptions.
Despite this reluctance, the first exemptions have already been granted. According to ANP, cited by RD, associations in the Frisian villages of Suwâld, Earnewâld and Jistrum received approval in early November to organise fireworks displays. Residents hoping to attend an organised display should check their municipality's website for information about local events and restrictions.
Fireworks retailers criticise compensation offered by Dutch government
The nationwide ban is also affecting approximately 850 fireworks retailers across the Netherlands. Since November 3, eligible businesses have been able to apply for compensation through the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO). To qualify, retailers must have sold fireworks in December 2025 and at least one of the three preceding years. Applications remain open until January 18, 2027.
Under the compensation scheme, businesses can receive compensation equivalent to one year's estimated lost profit, calculated using previous fireworks purchases and adjusted for inflation. They also receive an additional 15 percent for one-off costs and other losses, plus 3.500 euros per sales location, for up to five locations. Fireworks importers are covered by a separate compensation arrangement.
However, some retailers argue that the compensation is insufficient. Frans Köhler, chairman of stichting VuurwerkCheck, a Dutch foundation representing the interests of fireworks retailers, warned that businesses heavily dependent on seasonal fireworks sales could face bankruptcy, particularly if they need to adapt their premises for other activities. "The costs of those adjustments will probably be much higher than the compensation," he said.
Köhler also warned that the ban could encourage illegal fireworks sales, arguing that these products are considerably more dangerous because "there is no quality control on the products", as he told NOS.
Will people follow the fireworks ban this New Year's Eve?
Despite the nationwide ban, many young people say they still intend to set off fireworks this New Year's Eve. In a questionnaire conducted by NOS Stories, around three-quarters of the more than 4.000 respondents said they planned to ignore the ban. However, the questionnaire was not representative of all young people in the Netherlands.
Police are stepping up efforts to tackle illegal fireworks sales, including monitoring social media platforms such as Snapchat, where fireworks are increasingly being traded.
The ban follows another New Year's Eve marked by fireworks-related injuries. According to the Dutch injury prevention research centre VeiligheidNL, 1.239 people received medical treatment for fireworks injuries during the 2025-2026 celebrations, an increase of seven percent compared to the previous year. Of these, 474 were treated in hospital emergency departments.
Residents hoping to enjoy fireworks this New Year's Eve can check their municipality's website for information about authorised displays and local restrictions.
Editor at IamExpat Media