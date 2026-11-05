Royal Christmas Fair
Royal Christmas Fair
The Hague celebrates its very own Christmas market when the Royal Christmas Fair takes place on the Lange Voorhout from December 3-23, 2026!
Christmas shopping in The Hague
Taking place along the Lange Voorhout, the many stalls offer more than your average Christmas market! There will be mulled wine and delicious seasonal Dutch food like poffertjes, oliebollen and other treats on offer to tickle your taste buds.
International products in The Hague
With Christmas markets becoming increasingly popular in the Netherlands, The Hague finally got its own Christmas market in 2014. Now on its 11th edition, The Hague is full of Christmas spirit with this heart-warming market along the historic Lange Voorhout.
Mirroring the international nature of The Hague, you'll be able to find diverse goods such as Yankee Candles and Crabtree and Evelyn products, authentic German snacks, homemade marshmallows, gourmet chocolate and more!
Besides dozens of Christmas chalets, the 21-day fair has Christmas choirs, storytellers, children's activities and musical performances. There are daily shows on the Royal Christmas Stage, and Santa Claus visits almost every day.
Popular Christmas fairs across the Netherlands
The Netherlands is full of similar festive events in many parts of the country. Other popular Christmas-related events include Ice Village Christmas Market on Museumplein in Amsterdam, Magical Maastricht and Winter Village Amstelveen.
Plan your visit to Royal Christmas Fair
The location of the Royal Christmas Fair couldn’t be more perfect for visitors coming out of town, being a very short walk from The Hague central station and very close to the main shopping streets. There is nearby parking at Noordeinde, Plein and Malieveld, as well as at central station.
The entrances to the fair can be found at Kloosterkerk (Kneuterdijk), Hotel des Indes (Denneweg) and the American Embassy (Korte Voorhout). Dogs are welcome at the fair.
Check out the Royal Christmas Fair website for more visitor information.