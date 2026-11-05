The Hague celebrates its very own Christmas market when the Royal Christmas Fair takes place on the Lange Voorhout from December 3-23, 2026!

Christmas shopping in The Hague

Taking place along the Lange Voorhout, the many stalls offer more than your average Christmas market! There will be mulled wine and delicious seasonal Dutch food like poffertjes, oliebollen and other treats on offer to tickle your taste buds.

International products in The Hague

With Christmas markets becoming increasingly popular in the Netherlands, The Hague finally got its own Christmas market in 2014. Now on its 11th edition, The Hague is full of Christmas spirit with this heart-warming market along the historic Lange Voorhout.

Mirroring the international nature of The Hague, you'll be able to find diverse goods such as Yankee Candles and Crabtree and Evelyn products, authentic German snacks, homemade marshmallows, gourmet chocolate and more!