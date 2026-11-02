Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Christmas Village Amsterdam

Christmas Village Amsterdam

Christmas Village Amsterdam

Image credit: Shutterstock

Christmas Village Amsterdam

-
Museumplein Amsterdam
Free

With more than 50 stalls and an expected 5.000-10.000 visitors a day, Christmas Village Amsterdam is a cosy, festive Christmas market on Museumplein in Amsterdam, which returns for its 10th edition from December 3-27, 2026. Entry is free! This is the perfect place to visit with kids and families or friends and colleagues, in the lead-up to the holidays.

A village of Christmas market chalets on Museumplein

Christmas Village is made up of adorable little wooden chalets on the edge of the famous square. Browse the Christmas market and find everything from Christmas gifts to warm food like waffles and poffertjes, fashion and lifestyle items and decorations for your house, from Christmas trees to wreaths.

If you find the whole experience too cold, you can warm yourself up at one of the many fire pits. There are no amplified performances, but festive music plays across the market, and a cappella choirs wander among the stalls.

Food & drinks at the market

Christmas shopping is sure to give you an appetite. At the market, you will find several places to eat and drink, serving winter treats, warm drinks and savoury snacks. Many stalls accept card payments, but payment options can vary from stall to stall. This is the perfect place to get warm and cosy on your day out and about!

Plan your visit to Christmas Village Amsterdam

Christmas Village Amsterdam will take place on Museumplein from December 3-27, 2026.

Opening times

  • December 3-24: 12pm-9pm
  • December 25-26: 12pm-7pm
  • December 27: 12pm-6pm

Entry to the market is free, and you can find out more information on the Christmas Village website. Public transport is the recommended way to get there: trams 2, 3 and 5 stop at Museumplein, a short walk away, or you can take metro line 52 to Vijzelgracht and walk for about 15 minutes. There is also a paid Q-Park under Museumplein. Dogs are welcome on a lead.

Winter events in the Netherlands

Don't miss the special winter events in Amsterdam, such as Magical Maastricht in Maastricht and the Royal Christmas Fair in The Hague.

 

 

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

EYRA: 75 minutes of music and light in an Amsterdam churchEYRA: 75 minutes of music and light in an Amsterdam church
-
Keizersgrachtkerk, Keizersgracht 566, 1017 EM
Taste Portugal, Spain & Italy at The Braise BrothersTaste Portugal, Spain & Italy at The Braise Brothers
-
Kinkerstraat 45, 1053 DD
Vivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the NetherlandsVivaldi Four Seasons concerts in the Netherlands
-
Various venues
Jlin & Third Coast Percussion present Vernacular at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJJlin & Third Coast Percussion present Vernacular at Muziekgebouw aan ’t IJ
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.