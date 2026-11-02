With more than 50 stalls and an expected 5.000-10.000 visitors a day, Christmas Village Amsterdam is a cosy, festive Christmas market on Museumplein in Amsterdam, which returns for its 10th edition from December 3-27, 2026. Entry is free! This is the perfect place to visit with kids and families or friends and colleagues, in the lead-up to the holidays.

A village of Christmas market chalets on Museumplein

Christmas Village is made up of adorable little wooden chalets on the edge of the famous square. Browse the Christmas market and find everything from Christmas gifts to warm food like waffles and poffertjes, fashion and lifestyle items and decorations for your house, from Christmas trees to wreaths.

If you find the whole experience too cold, you can warm yourself up at one of the many fire pits. There are no amplified performances, but festive music plays across the market, and a cappella choirs wander among the stalls.

Food & drinks at the market

Christmas shopping is sure to give you an appetite. At the market, you will find several places to eat and drink, serving winter treats, warm drinks and savoury snacks. Many stalls accept card payments, but payment options can vary from stall to stall. This is the perfect place to get warm and cosy on your day out and about!