Christmas Village Amsterdam
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Christmas Village Amsterdam
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Museumplein Amsterdam
Free
Plan your visit to Christmas Village Amsterdam
Christmas Village Amsterdam will take place on Museumplein from December 3-27, 2026.
Opening times
- December 3-24: 12pm-9pm
- December 25-26: 12pm-7pm
- December 27: 12pm-6pm
Entry to the market is free, and you can find out more information on the Christmas Village website. Public transport is the recommended way to get there: trams 2, 3 and 5 stop at Museumplein, a short walk away, or you can take metro line 52 to Vijzelgracht and walk for about 15 minutes. There is also a paid Q-Park under Museumplein. Dogs are welcome on a lead.
Winter events in the Netherlands
Don't miss the special winter events in Amsterdam, such as Magical Maastricht in Maastricht and the Royal Christmas Fair in The Hague.