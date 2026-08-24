If you're a natural redhead, auburn or ginger-haired beauty, then rejoice, as it is time for the annual get-together of people with crimson hair. Every year, redheads from across the globe come together in the Netherlands at the largest gathering of its kind in the world!

Annual gathering of the Redheads

Every August, cherry, copper and strawberry redheads from more than 80 countries are encouraged to pack up their bags (don't forget your sunscreen!) and head towards the south of the Netherlands for the annual Redhead Days. Taking place in Tilburg, whatever shade, style or form of red hair you have, everyone is welcome to attend.

Programme for Redhead Days 2026

The weekend event has a full programme of different activities to ensure that all locals and non-Dutch participants feel welcomed and entertained.

Expect to attend a variety of events including workshops, photoshoots, readings and lectures, exhibitions, special activities for kids, live music and dancing, of course. The gathering will officially open on Friday evening with a kick-off party before the main festival day, Sunday, when a unique group photo will be taken of everyone in attendance. The dress code colour for the photo shoot this year is green, so make sure you're dressed to match!