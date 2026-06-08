Dive into the very best new music across the Netherlands on Dutch Composers' Day. With 150 events in 15 cities across the country, you're bound to find something in your neighbourhood. There's even a musical train ride!

What is Dutch Composers' Day (Dag van de Componist)?

Every year, New Music NOW puts together this incredible festival to celebrate and promote the work of the best contemporary composers working in the Netherlands. The day is comprised of various events, from concerts to tours to workshops, and many are free to attend.

The motivation behind the event is to showcase the huge amount of talent in the country, as well as to highlight the value of the arts. In order to bring music to new audiences, all kinds of places get used as venues for the concerts: churches, concert halls, the open-air, train stations and even a train itself!

Which cities are involved?

Concerts and events are happening in Amsterdam, Almere, Amersfoort, Arnhem, Den Bosch, Eindhoven, Groningen, Maastricht, Muiden, Rotterdam, The Hague, Tilburg, Utrecht and Zwolle, so really in every part of the country!