Dutch Composers' Day
Dutch Composers' Day
Dive into the very best new music across the Netherlands on Dutch Composers' Day. With 150 events in 15 cities across the country, you're bound to find something in your neighbourhood. There's even a musical train ride!
What is Dutch Composers' Day (Dag van de Componist)?
Every year, New Music NOW puts together this incredible festival to celebrate and promote the work of the best contemporary composers working in the Netherlands. The day is comprised of various events, from concerts to tours to workshops, and many are free to attend.
The motivation behind the event is to showcase the huge amount of talent in the country, as well as to highlight the value of the arts. In order to bring music to new audiences, all kinds of places get used as venues for the concerts: churches, concert halls, the open-air, train stations and even a train itself!
Which cities are involved?
Concerts and events are happening in Amsterdam, Almere, Amersfoort, Arnhem, Den Bosch, Eindhoven, Groningen, Maastricht, Muiden, Rotterdam, The Hague, Tilburg, Utrecht and Zwolle, so really in every part of the country!
The organisers have appointed city composers for Amsterdam, Almere, Arnhem, Den Bosch, Utrecht and Zwolle, who have been commissioned to write an anthem for their city. These will be performed at a free concert in the main train station of the relevant city. The anthems celebrate different locations and are performed in collaboration with various community groups, such as choirs and music schools.
Photo credit: Foppe Schut
Some highlight events of Dutch Composer's Day 2026
TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht is one of the places where many events happen, including the closing concert, with performances, talks, radio and a live stream from the Pandora studio and foyer. This is followed at 9pm by a big concert, with many special guest musicians and ensembles, which will be recorded for radio and television.
The 2026 edition of the festival sees concerts taking place at train stations and on trains in major Dutch cities! Composers featured in the festival this year include Camiel Jansen, Kris Oelbrandt, Aart Strootman, Hans Leenders, Nicoline Soeter, Stephanie Pan, Andries van Rossem, Huba de Graaff, Diederik Van Der Laag and Setareh Nafisi.
Photo credit: Foppe Schut
Tickets and line-up
There are over 500 musicians taking part in Dutch Composers' Day, so you'll need to take a look at the New Music NOW website to find out the full line-up and which pieces look interesting to you.
Many pieces are free, and those that do require you to buy tickets tend to cost between 10 and 15 euros. Some free events do still require a reservation, but this is made clear on the event page.
Thumb image: Michiel Spijkers