This August 1 - October 12, discover the summer flowers of the Netherlands: dahlias. If it’s one thing the Netherlands is known for, it’s flowers, and this doesn’t end after tulip season. In the summer, the dahlia flowers bloom and can be enjoyed by visitors through a variety of activities.

Dahlia Festival activities

There are a plethora of activities that allow visitors to experience these gorgeous flowers in various ways.

Bulb Region Flower Route

This 35-kilometre cycling route takes visitors along the beach and through the dunes and dahlia fields. Along the path, there are also the stunning monuments and quaint villages of Noordwijkerhout and Lisse. The route goes into the Keukenhof Castle Gardens and Tulperij. With all the beautiful views, this bike route is not one to miss! Visitors can also opt for a guided tour that is offered every other Friday to Sunday, where a local guide details everything about the Bulb Region.

Dahila Gardens at Keukenhof Castle

Pair the dahlia flowers with other magnificent summer flowers that can be found at the Keukenhof Castle Gardens. View the elegant garden design created by the designer at Keukenhof, which pairs beautifully with the Keukenhof Castle. There are over a hundred different types of dahlias that have bloomed in the front garden at the castle.