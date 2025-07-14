Home
Lifestyle
Events & Festivals
Castlefest in the Keukenhof Castle grounds

Castlefest in the Keukenhof Castle grounds

Castlefest in the Keukenhof Castle grounds

-
Keukenhof Castle, Keukenhof-Noord 1 Lisse
Adult day tickets from 39,60 euros, adult multi-pass from 121 euros

Step into the fantasy world of Castlefest on the grounds of Keukenhof Castle! Many will have heard of the world-famous spring garden, the Keukenhof, which is open just for a few weeks per year, from late March to mid-May. Well, the same estate hosts this legendary fantasy event, complete with camping, live music and workshops.

In August, the sea of colour across the estate will not be tulips, but dazzling costumes: knights, forest trolls, elves, fairies, swash-buckling pirates and everything in between.

CastlefestPhoto credit: Anouk Pross

Fantasy and magic at the Keukenhof

Transport yourself into a fantastical realm of castles and magical beings at the spectacular Castlefest! This great event for all ages is a totally immersive experience with fantasy-themed music, costumes, merchandise, writing and good food!

Castlefest activities

Three festival stages, the Forest Stage, the Village Stage and the Meadow Stage, will feature a large number of bands, playing everything from Celtic music to modern tunes. The event's music programme is varied and exciting on each day of the festival.

Castlefest stagePhoto credit: Ruben Meuwese

Stroll over the market, try a medieval workshop or discover the Larp village where people get dressed up in character costumes in an adventure world where all sorts of realities are possible. You won't get bored easily at Castlefest! Other activities include arrow making, corsets 101, face paints, a storyteller, folk dancing and themed sports games.

Plan your visit to Castlefest

Shuttle buses will be running to the event from nearby train stations Nieuw-Vennep, Sassenheim and Voorhout, so getting there by public transport is recommended. The shuttles will run all day during the festival, and tickets are available online. If you do need to drive in, make sure you buy a parking ticket in advance. You can also offer to give a lift to other attendees via the Castlefest website, reducing your environmental footprint and maybe making new friends!

Plan your visit and book your tickets in advance on the Castlefest website. It's possible to camp at Castlefest, so check the website for more information. 

Video credit: Youtube / Castlefest

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Never miss a thing!Sign up for our weekly newsletters with important news stories, expat events and special offers.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
follow us for regular updates:

More events

Travel to another language with Taalhuis Amsterdam this summer!
-
Gerard Doustraat 220, 1073 XB
IamExpat Webinar: What Every Woman Needs to Know About Her Hormones
Online
Master pianist Ronald Brautigam plays Mozart at the Concertgebouw
Concertgebouw Main Hall, Concertgebouwplein 10, 1071 LN
Webinar: Buying a newly built property in the Netherlands with Welocate
Online
See all events
You might be interested in
Freebies & giveawaysSightseeing & attractionsAbout the NetherlandsDutch cities
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.