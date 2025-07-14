Castlefest in the Keukenhof Castle grounds

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Step into the fantasy world of Castlefest on the grounds of Keukenhof Castle! Many will have heard of the world-famous spring garden, the Keukenhof, which is open just for a few weeks per year, from late March to mid-May. Well, the same estate hosts this legendary fantasy event, complete with camping, live music and workshops. In August, the sea of colour across the estate will not be tulips, but dazzling costumes: knights, forest trolls, elves, fairies, swash-buckling pirates and everything in between. Photo credit: Anouk Pross Fantasy and magic at the Keukenhof Transport yourself into a fantastical realm of castles and magical beings at the spectacular Castlefest! This great event for all ages is a totally immersive experience with fantasy-themed music, costumes, merchandise, writing and good food!

Castlefest activities Three festival stages, the Forest Stage, the Village Stage and the Meadow Stage, will feature a large number of bands, playing everything from Celtic music to modern tunes. The event's music programme is varied and exciting on each day of the festival. Photo credit: Ruben Meuwese Stroll over the market, try a medieval workshop or discover the Larp village where people get dressed up in character costumes in an adventure world where all sorts of realities are possible. You won't get bored easily at Castlefest! Other activities include arrow making, corsets 101, face paints, a storyteller, folk dancing and themed sports games. Plan your visit to Castlefest Shuttle buses will be running to the event from nearby train stations Nieuw-Vennep, Sassenheim and Voorhout, so getting there by public transport is recommended. The shuttles will run all day during the festival, and tickets are available online. If you do need to drive in, make sure you buy a parking ticket in advance. You can also offer to give a lift to other attendees via the Castlefest website, reducing your environmental footprint and maybe making new friends!

Plan your visit and book your tickets in advance on the Castlefest website. It's possible to camp at Castlefest, so check the website for more information. Video credit: Youtube / Castlefest