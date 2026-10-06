Air passengers in the European Union will soon benefit from guaranteed free cabin baggage, transparent ticket pricing and streamlined disruption compensation under a major overhaul of passenger rights. The highly anticipated new regulation is set to take effect in 2027 and aims to eliminate hidden airline fees while strengthening consumer protections across the bloc.

Free under-seat baggage guaranteed under new EU rules

Coming into force on October 23, 2027, Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 introduces a major overhaul of how airlines manage hand luggage and fare pricing. The legislation formally codifies the EU plan to ban airline hand luggage fees previously approved by European lawmakers, requiring carriers to display baseline baggage allowances as soon as a flight search starts.

Guaranteed free personal item : Standard fares legally include one small under-seat bag, such as a handbag or backpack measuring up to 40x30x15 cm, at no extra charge.

Transparent ticket pricing : Airlines and flight comparison search engines must display ticket prices that include hand luggage by default before the booking process starts.

No gate penalties for hold luggage: If an approved cabin bag must be placed into the cargo hold due to space constraints or an aircraft swap, airlines cannot charge an additional fee.

These measures aim to eliminate surprise charges at the gate while still allowing airlines to offer lower base fares for travellers who choose to fly light without cabin luggage.

Stricter deadlines for disruption payouts & self-rerouting

The regulation introduces much stricter timelines for handling flight disruptions, ensuring travellers are not left out of pocket or trapped in administrative limbo.