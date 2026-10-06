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Free cabin bags & faster refunds: All EU flight rules changing in 2027

Free cabin bags & faster refunds: All EU flight rules changing in 2027

What the New 2027 Eu Air Passenger Rules Mean for Your Next Flight

Image credit: Serge wild plants / Shutterstock.com

By Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Air passengers in the European Union will soon benefit from guaranteed free cabin baggage, transparent ticket pricing and streamlined disruption compensation under a major overhaul of passenger rights. The highly anticipated new regulation is set to take effect in 2027 and aims to eliminate hidden airline fees while strengthening consumer protections across the bloc.

Free under-seat baggage guaranteed under new EU rules

Coming into force on October 23, 2027, Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 introduces a major overhaul of how airlines manage hand luggage and fare pricing. The legislation formally codifies the EU plan to ban airline hand luggage fees previously approved by European lawmakers, requiring carriers to display baseline baggage allowances as soon as a flight search starts.

  • Guaranteed free personal item: Standard fares legally include one small under-seat bag, such as a handbag or backpack measuring up to 40x30x15 cm, at no extra charge.

These measures aim to eliminate surprise charges at the gate while still allowing airlines to offer lower base fares for travellers who choose to fly light without cabin luggage.

Stricter deadlines for disruption payouts & self-rerouting  

The regulation introduces much stricter timelines for handling flight disruptions, ensuring travellers are not left out of pocket or trapped in administrative limbo. 

Standardised financial compensation remains fixed at 250 to 600 euros depending on flight distance, but the requirements for cash refunds and alternative travel arrangements have been significantly tightened.

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  • Seven-day automatic refunds: If a flight is cancelled or delayed by at least five hours, airlines must issue a full cash refund within seven calendar days.

Airlines will also be legally required to notify passengers of their compensation rights electronically within 96 hours of a disruption, giving travellers a direct channel to submit claims.

Mandatory hotel stays, meal schedules & tarmac care

Duty of care rules have been made far more specific, removing ambiguity around what airlines owe stranded travellers during short and long delays.

Importantly, the three-night hotel cap during extraordinary circumstances does not apply to vulnerable passenger groups, guaranteeing extended coverage when needed most.

Guaranteed family seating, stroller access & fee-free name fixes

Beyond flight delays, the overhaul tackles everyday travel stress, providing specific protections for families, accessible travel and common administrative mistakes.

  • Free adjacent family seating: Airlines must seat children next to an accompanying adult free of charge under the same booking.
  • Stroller access and priority boarding: Families can use prams and pushchairs right up to the aircraft door at no extra cost and receive priority boarding.
  • Free name corrections: Spelling mistakes on tickets must be corrected free of charge at least once, provided the request is made at least 48 hours before departure.
  • Automatic seat downgrade refunds: Passengers placed in a lower travel class receive an automatic refund of 30 to 75 percent of the flight price within 14 days.
  • Universal airport amenities: All commercial EU airports must provide free drinking water refill stations and device charging points.

October 2027 cannot come soon enough for anyone who has ever wrestled a bag at the gate or paid extra just to sit next to their own child. Until the overhaul officially takes off, keep checking the small print and hold onto those flight receipts. 

Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou
Selin Chatzi Ali Oglou

Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media

Selin is an arts and culture editor who has lived in Greece, Türkiye, Italy, the UK, and the Dominican Republic before ultimately settling in the Netherlands. When she is not working on her PhD thesis on the recovery of marginalised voices through cultural memory, she can be found bravely fighting the Dutch headwind on her bike or recharging next to her feline sidekick.Read more

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