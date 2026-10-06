Free cabin bags & faster refunds: All EU flight rules changing in 2027
Air passengers in the European Union will soon benefit from guaranteed free cabin baggage, transparent ticket pricing and streamlined disruption compensation under a major overhaul of passenger rights. The highly anticipated new regulation is set to take effect in 2027 and aims to eliminate hidden airline fees while strengthening consumer protections across the bloc.
Free under-seat baggage guaranteed under new EU rules
Coming into force on October 23, 2027, Regulation (EU) 2026/2202 introduces a major overhaul of how airlines manage hand luggage and fare pricing. The legislation formally codifies the EU plan to ban airline hand luggage fees previously approved by European lawmakers, requiring carriers to display baseline baggage allowances as soon as a flight search starts.
- Guaranteed free personal item: Standard fares legally include one small under-seat bag, such as a handbag or backpack measuring up to 40x30x15 cm, at no extra charge.
- Transparent ticket pricing: Airlines and flight comparison search engines must display ticket prices that include hand luggage by default before the booking process starts.
- No gate penalties for hold luggage: If an approved cabin bag must be placed into the cargo hold due to space constraints or an aircraft swap, airlines cannot charge an additional fee.
These measures aim to eliminate surprise charges at the gate while still allowing airlines to offer lower base fares for travellers who choose to fly light without cabin luggage.
Stricter deadlines for disruption payouts & self-rerouting
The regulation introduces much stricter timelines for handling flight disruptions, ensuring travellers are not left out of pocket or trapped in administrative limbo.
Standardised financial compensation remains fixed at 250 to 600 euros depending on flight distance, but the requirements for cash refunds and alternative travel arrangements have been significantly tightened.
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- Seven-day automatic refunds: If a flight is cancelled or delayed by at least five hours, airlines must issue a full cash refund within seven calendar days.
- Missed connecting flights: Airlines must re-route passengers who miss a connection booked under a single contract, offering full refunds if alternative travel cannot be provided within five hours.
- Strict voucher safeguards: Vouchers can only be issued with explicit passenger consent and carry a maximum validity of 12 months, after which any unredeemed balance must be automatically refunded in cash.
- Right to self-reroute: If an airline fails to offer alternative transport within three hours of a disruption, travellers can book their own ticket and claim reimbursement of up to 400 percent of the original ticket price within 14 days.
Airlines will also be legally required to notify passengers of their compensation rights electronically within 96 hours of a disruption, giving travellers a direct channel to submit claims.
Mandatory hotel stays, meal schedules & tarmac care
Duty of care rules have been made far more specific, removing ambiguity around what airlines owe stranded travellers during short and long delays.
- Scheduled meals and communication: Airlines must offer free refreshments every two hours, meals after three hours (up to three meals per day), plus free internet access and two phone calls.
- Overnight hotel coverage: Free hotel accommodation and transfers are required for overnight waits, capped at three nights during extraordinary circumstances.
- Strict tarmac delay protections: During tarmac delays over 30 minutes, aircraft must provide adequate cabin heating or cooling and free drinking water, with mandatory disembarkation required after two hours.
Importantly, the three-night hotel cap during extraordinary circumstances does not apply to vulnerable passenger groups, guaranteeing extended coverage when needed most.
Guaranteed family seating, stroller access & fee-free name fixes
Beyond flight delays, the overhaul tackles everyday travel stress, providing specific protections for families, accessible travel and common administrative mistakes.
- Free adjacent family seating: Airlines must seat children next to an accompanying adult free of charge under the same booking.
- Stroller access and priority boarding: Families can use prams and pushchairs right up to the aircraft door at no extra cost and receive priority boarding.
- Free name corrections: Spelling mistakes on tickets must be corrected free of charge at least once, provided the request is made at least 48 hours before departure.
- Automatic seat downgrade refunds: Passengers placed in a lower travel class receive an automatic refund of 30 to 75 percent of the flight price within 14 days.
- Universal airport amenities: All commercial EU airports must provide free drinking water refill stations and device charging points.
October 2027 cannot come soon enough for anyone who has ever wrestled a bag at the gate or paid extra just to sit next to their own child. Until the overhaul officially takes off, keep checking the small print and hold onto those flight receipts.
Deputy Editor at IamExpat Media