Ryanair changes bag drop deadline to 60 minutes before flights

Ryanair has changed how passengers check in their hold luggage at the airport, with new rules taking effect this week. Here’s what travellers need to know before flying.

Passengers must drop off hold luggage earlier

Ryanair passengers are now required to drop off their hold luggage at least 60 minutes before their scheduled departure time, under new rules introduced on November 10. Previously, passengers could check in hold luggage as little as 40 minutes before scheduled departure.

According to Ryanair, only 20 percent of its passengers check in hold luggage. CMO Dara Brady said in a press release that the change would give passengers who do check in hold luggage “more time to clear airport security and passport control queues and get to their departure gate before boarding begins”.

However, passengers also have to account for bag drop queues. During busy periods, passengers may have to join the bag drop queue well before the 60-minute deadline to make sure they reach the counter in time to check in their luggage.