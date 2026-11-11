Ryanair changes bag drop deadline to 60 minutes before flights

Ryanair changes bag drop deadline to 60 minutes before flight
See more IamExpat articles in your Google search results
Add IamExpat to Google News
Ryanair has changed how passengers check in their hold luggage at the airport, with new rules taking effect this week. Here’s what travellers need to know before flying.
Passengers must drop off hold luggage earlier
Ryanair passengers are now required to drop off their hold luggage at least 60 minutes before their scheduled departure time, under new rules introduced on November 10. Previously, passengers could check in hold luggage as little as 40 minutes before scheduled departure.
According to Ryanair, only 20 percent of its passengers check in hold luggage. CMO Dara Brady said in a press release that the change would give passengers who do check in hold luggage “more time to clear airport security and passport control queues and get to their departure gate before boarding begins”.
However, passengers also have to account for bag drop queues. During busy periods, passengers may have to join the bag drop queue well before the 60-minute deadline to make sure they reach the counter in time to check in their luggage.
New EU luggage rules to take effect in October 2027
While Ryanair’s changes will affect relatively few passengers, broader rules are on the way. From October 23, 2027, all airlines operating in the EU will have to comply with new requirements for checked and hand luggage under Regulation (EU) 2026/2202.
Airline passengers travelling in the EU will be guaranteed a free personal item. This means that standard fares will legally include one small under-seat bag, such as a handbag or backpack measuring up to 40x30x15 cm, at no extra charge.
Airlines and flight comparison search engines will also be obliged to display ticket prices that include hand luggage by default before the booking process starts. Finally, if an approved cabin bag must be placed into the cargo hold due to space constraints or an aircraft swap, airlines cannot charge an additional fee.
The regulation will also introduce stricter timelines for airlines to fulfil compensation claims for flight cancellation and disruption. According to a recent ranking, Ryanair has the third-worst track record among European airlines for successfully processing compensation claims.
You can find out more about the EU flight rules changing in 2027 in our article, Free cabin bags and faster refunds: All EU flight rules changing in 2027.
This article originally appeared on IamExpat in Germany.
Donate to help us keep IamExpat free, reliable, and accessible to all internationals in the Netherlands.
Editor at IamExpat Media