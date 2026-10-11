Passengers flying with KLM this winter could face disruption after the Dutch airline announced plans to cancel flights between October 26, 2026, and early March 2027. Several aircraft are currently unavailable due to maintenance and repair delays.

Number of affected flights and destinations still unknown

According to NOS, KLM has not yet confirmed how many flights will be cancelled or which destinations will be affected. The airline is prioritising cancellations that cause the least disruption while trying to rebook as many passengers as possible.

The planned cancellations will overlap with the Christmas and New Year school holidays, as well as the February school break. According to Schiphol's figures, around 5,3 million passengers travelled through the airport in December 2025.

Maintenance delays put pressure on KLM's fleet

Several KLM aircraft are temporarily out of service due to unexpected maintenance, with damage repairs taking longer than planned. Delays in obtaining replacement parts have also contributed to the problem.