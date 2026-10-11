KLM cancels some flights until March 2027 over maintenance delays
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Passengers flying with KLM this winter could face disruption after the Dutch airline announced plans to cancel flights between October 26, 2026, and early March 2027. Several aircraft are currently unavailable due to maintenance and repair delays.
Number of affected flights and destinations still unknown
According to NOS, KLM has not yet confirmed how many flights will be cancelled or which destinations will be affected. The airline is prioritising cancellations that cause the least disruption while trying to rebook as many passengers as possible.
The planned cancellations will overlap with the Christmas and New Year school holidays, as well as the February school break. According to Schiphol's figures, around 5,3 million passengers travelled through the airport in December 2025.
Maintenance delays put pressure on KLM's fleet
Several KLM aircraft are temporarily out of service due to unexpected maintenance, with damage repairs taking longer than planned. Delays in obtaining replacement parts have also contributed to the problem.
Earlier this year, KLM cancelled flights due to rising fuel prices, but the latest cancellations are linked to aircraft availability.
What should passengers do if their flight is cancelled
Travellers flying to, from or via the Netherlands with KLM between late October and early March should monitor their bookings for changes. According to KLM, passengers are usually automatically rebooked when their flight is cancelled and can check alternative options through the airline's My Trip service.
Under EU passenger rights, passengers whose flights are cancelled generally have the right to choose between reimbursement and alternative transport. Additional compensation may also be available, depending on when passengers are notified and the circumstances of the cancellation.
For more information, travellers can consult IamExpat's guide to flight delay and cancellation rights in the Netherlands. New EU flight rules, including changes to refunds and rebooking, are scheduled to take effect in October 2027, after KLM's planned winter cancellations.
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Editor at IamExpat Media