Dubai stays off KLM’s flight schedule until March 2027
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KLM has cancelled all flights between Amsterdam and Dubai for the entire winter season, extending the suspension until March 27, 2027. Flights to the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Dammam will also remain suspended until November 27, 2026.
KLM suspends Dubai flights for entire winter
In an update published on October 26, KLM confirmed that it will not operate flights between Amsterdam and Dubai up to and including March 27, 2027. The cancellations for Riyadh and Dammam have been extended up to and including November 27, 2026. Affected passengers will be notified.
The airline has repeatedly extended the suspensions amid unrest in the Middle East. A KLM spokesperson told ANP that the longer suspension also allows the airline to deploy the aircraft on other routes, according to NH Nieuws.
Options for affected passengers
Passengers can check rebooking options in the KLM app or My Trip. Those who no longer wish to travel can request a refund. Anyone who booked through a travel agency should contact their agent for assistance.
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