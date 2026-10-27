Dubai stays off KLM’s flight schedule until March 2027

KLM has cancelled all flights between Amsterdam and Dubai for the entire winter season, extending the suspension until March 27, 2027. Flights to the Saudi cities of Riyadh and Dammam will also remain suspended until November 27, 2026.

KLM suspends Dubai flights for entire winter

In an update published on October 26, KLM confirmed that it will not operate flights between Amsterdam and Dubai up to and including March 27, 2027. The cancellations for Riyadh and Dammam have been extended up to and including November 27, 2026. Affected passengers will be notified.