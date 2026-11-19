The Netherlands has lost its title as the world's best non-native English-speaking country after seven consecutive years at the top. According to the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, the country has dropped to fifth place, with Sweden taking the lead.

Netherlands drops to fifth in English proficiency ranking

According to the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, published on November 18, the Netherlands scored 609 points, down from 624 in 2025. Sweden claimed first place with 615 points, followed by Austria (613), Denmark (612) and Germany (611).

The annual ranking, compiled by international education company EF Education First, measures English proficiency among non-native speakers. This year's index is based on English test results from 2,3 million adults across 117 countries and regions.

The decline was not unique to the Netherlands, with 27 of the 33 European countries in the ranking recording lower scores than last year. Finland saw an even sharper drop of 17 points, while neighbouring Belgium fell by 11 points and Switzerland by seven. Even Germany, which overtook the Netherlands in the ranking, recorded a four-point decline.