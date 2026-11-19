Netherlands loses top spot in global English proficiency ranking
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The Netherlands has lost its title as the world's best non-native English-speaking country after seven consecutive years at the top. According to the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, the country has dropped to fifth place, with Sweden taking the lead.
Netherlands drops to fifth in English proficiency ranking
According to the 2026 EF English Proficiency Index, published on November 18, the Netherlands scored 609 points, down from 624 in 2025. Sweden claimed first place with 615 points, followed by Austria (613), Denmark (612) and Germany (611).
The annual ranking, compiled by international education company EF Education First, measures English proficiency among non-native speakers. This year's index is based on English test results from 2,3 million adults across 117 countries and regions.
The decline was not unique to the Netherlands, with 27 of the 33 European countries in the ranking recording lower scores than last year. Finland saw an even sharper drop of 17 points, while neighbouring Belgium fell by 11 points and Switzerland by seven. Even Germany, which overtook the Netherlands in the ranking, recorded a four-point decline.
Looking at individual language skills, the Netherlands performed best in reading, scoring 637 points, followed by listening (555), writing (507) and speaking (497). Speaking was also the country's weakest skill in 2025, suggesting that Dutch test takers are generally more comfortable understanding written English than speaking it.
Utrecht overtakes Groningen as Dutch city with best English skills
Utrecht has emerged as the Dutch city with the highest English proficiency in 2026, scoring 632 points. It overtook Groningen, which topped last year's ranking with 656 points but has now fallen to second place with 623 points.
Amsterdam and The Hague share third place with 622 points each, followed closely by Rotterdam with 621 points. Eindhoven scored 610 points, while Almere and Nijmegen recorded lower scores of 595 and 578, respectively.
At provincial level, Overijssel retained its leading position with 632 points, followed by Flevoland (624) and Limburg (621). Utrecht (619) and Groningen (617) completed the top five provinces, according to EF's regional results.
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