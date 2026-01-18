What exactly are you going to do

Enjoy a direct contract with an organization that offers genuine growth opportunities, inspiring in‑house training, energizing team‑building events, fun staff outings, and a warm, family‑oriented workplace where positivity is part of the culture.

Become Team Leader Logistics in Almelo Lead, Optimize, and Drive Success!

Are you ready to take charge in a dynamic logistics environment? As Team Leader Logistics, you’ll play a crucial role in ensuring smooth operations within our modern distribution center in Almelo. You will lead 3 to 5 teams, overseeing key processes such as inventory management, order processing, and transport planning to guarantee efficiency and safety at every step.

Your leadership will create a positive and structured work environment where challenges like unexpected logistical issues or shifting customer demands are solved decisively. With your experience in logistics and team management, you’ll inspire your teams to achieve shared goals while continuously improving processes.

Your Responsibilities as Teamleader logistics:

Coordinate: Plan and organize daily logistics activities, from inventory control to transport scheduling.

Lead: Guide and support team leaders and their teams (15–25 employees) to meet operational objectives.

Optimize: Identify opportunities for improvement and implement smart, efficient solutions.

Monitor: Ensure compliance with health and safety regulations, including fire safety standards.

Communicate: Report to management and collaborate with customers and suppliers for seamless operations.

Why Join Us as Teamleader Logistics?

Work in a modern, fast-paced logistics environment

Lead multiple teams and make a real impact

Drive process improvements and innovation

Enjoy a role where no two days are the same

Ready to take the next step in your logistics career? Apply now as Teamleader Logistics and become part of a growing team in Almelo!

Job Requirements

We are looking for a dynamic and experienced logistics Teamleader who thrives in managing teams and optimizing processes in a fast-paced environment.

Completed MBO/HBO degree in Logistics or related field.

At least 5 years of experience in logistics operations.

Proven leadership experience managing 3-5 teams and team leaders.

Proficient in Microsoft Office, PKMS, and WMS software.

Flexible, stress‑resistant, and willing to work overtime.

About the company

Located in Almelo, our company is a leading logistics service provider with a strong focus on e‑commerce and fashion. Guided by core values such as collaboration, innovation, and customer‑centricity, we are committed to delivering efficient and forward‑thinking solutions for our clients.

What sets us apart is our dedication to people. We foster a positive work environment, provide ample opportunities for personal and professional growth, and continuously strive for improvement in a dynamic industry. Our team thrives on innovation and teamwork to achieve shared success.

Are you ready to contribute your talents and grow with us?