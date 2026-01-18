Become a Senior Warehouse Operative in Almelo Lead, Motivate, and Drive Efficiency!

Are you ready to take your Senior warehouse worker career to the next level? As a Senior Warehouse Operative, you’ll play a vital role in the smooth operation of our modern distribution center in Almelo. You will lead a team of 15–25 colleagues, creating a productive and positive work environment where collaboration and efficiency thrive.

With your hands-on experience in logistics and strong leadership skills, you’ll inspire your team to achieve daily goals while continuously improving processes. Your ability to switch effortlessly between operational tasks and strategic decisions makes you the driving force behind success in this dynamic role.

Your Key Responsibilities as Senior warehouse worker:

Motivate and Coach: Lead your team of 15–25 colleagues, fostering teamwork and guiding them toward achieving daily targets.

Monitor Progress: Oversee logistics processes and make timely adjustments to maintain efficiency and accuracy.

Organize Meetings: Conduct team meetings and provide constructive feedback to encourage growth and improvement.

Optimize Processes: Identify opportunities for improvement and ensure a safe, streamlined working environment.

Stay Flexible: Balance hands-on operational tasks with strategic decision‑making to keep everything running smoothly.

Why Join Us as Senior warehouse worker?

Work in a modern, fast‑paced distribution center

Take on a leadership role with real impact

Opportunities for growth and process innovation

A dynamic position where no two days are the same

Ready to lead and make a difference? Apply now and become a key player in our logistics team in Almelo!

What do we offer you

Joining our team means stepping into a dynamic and supportive environment where your growth and contributions as Senior warehouse worker are valued. Here's what we offer to help you thrive:

Salary between €2,500 and €3,600 per month.

Temporary contract with the prospect of a permanent position.

Full‑time role of 40 hours per week.

Immediate start with our trusted client.

Ample opportunities for growth within a rapidly expanding company.

A collaborative team open to your ideas and initiatives.

Job Requirements

We are looking for a proactive Senior warehouse worker with leadership skills and logistics experience to join our dynamic team.

MBO level of education or equivalent working experience.

Several years of experience in a large logistics environment.

Proven leadership experience or strong ambition to develop this skill.

Good command of the English language, both written and spoken.

Flexible and decisive in a fast‑paced, dynamic work environment.

About the company

Located in Almelo, our modern distribution center specializes in e‑commerce and fashion, combining innovation, collaboration, and customer focus. With years of experience in the sector, we pride ourselves on fostering a culture where process improvements and personal development are at the forefront.

What sets us apart is our commitment to creating a positive work environment where teamwork thrives, and every employee has the opportunity to grow. We invest in leadership training and offer ample room for professional advancement, ensuring no two days are ever the same.

Are you ready to bring your energy and leadership to our dynamic team?