As a team leader logistics, you will contribute to the seamless operation of our modern e-commerce distribution center in Almelo. You will lead a team of 15-25 employees, balancing hands-on work with leadership responsibilities. Your role involves ensuring efficient logistics processes, fostering team collaboration, and driving improvements where needed. With your experience in logistics and leadership, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining a productive and safe working environment.

We are seeking a proactive leader with logistics expertise and hands-on experience to guide and inspire a dynamic team.

About the company

Located in Almelo, our company has built a strong reputation in the logistics sector, specializing in e-commerce and fashion solutions. Guided by a mission to deliver excellence, we foster a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and customer focus.

What sets us apart is our state-of-the-art distribution center, where no two days are the same. We prioritize employee development, encourage process improvements, and create an environment where your ideas truly matter. Teamwork and growth are at the heart of everything we do.

Are you ready to bring your leadership skills to a dynamic team and make a real impact?