Team leader Logistics

Posted on January 18, 2026
Almelo
About this role

What exactly are you going to do

As a team leader logistics, you will contribute to the seamless operation of our modern e-commerce distribution center in Almelo. You will lead a team of 15-25 employees, balancing hands-on work with leadership responsibilities. Your role involves ensuring efficient logistics processes, fostering team collaboration, and driving improvements where needed. With your experience in logistics and leadership, you will play a pivotal role in maintaining a productive and safe working environment.

What You Will Do:

  • Lead: motivate and coach your team to achieve daily operational goals effectively.
  • Monitor: oversee logistics processes and make adjustments to ensure smooth workflows.
  • Communicate: organize team meetings and provide constructive feedback to enhance performance.
  • Improve: identify opportunities for process optimization and implement solutions.
  • Adapt: work flexible hours, primarily from 15:00 to 00:00, with occasional Sunday shifts in consultation.

Job Requirements

We are seeking a proactive leader with logistics expertise and hands-on experience to guide and inspire a dynamic team.

  • MBO-level education or equivalent work experience.
  • Proven experience in a large logistics environment.
  • Leadership experience or ambition to grow into this role.
  • Strong command of the English language.
  • Flexible and decisive under pressure, with a team-oriented mindset.

About the company

Located in Almelo, our company has built a strong reputation in the logistics sector, specializing in e-commerce and fashion solutions. Guided by a mission to deliver excellence, we foster a culture rooted in collaboration, innovation, and customer focus.

What sets us apart is our state-of-the-art distribution center, where no two days are the same. We prioritize employee development, encourage process improvements, and create an environment where your ideas truly matter. Teamwork and growth are at the heart of everything we do.

Are you ready to bring your leadership skills to a dynamic team and make a real impact?

