Supply Chain Detailed Scheduler | Pharma/Food Industry
Posted on November 9, 2026
Breda
English
Posted on November 9, 2026
About this role
As a Detailed Scheduler, you will be part of the Supply Planning team, which manages short-, medium-, and long-term supply plans for production and warehouse operations. The team helps ensure the availability of medicines in nearly 100 markets across Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, and Africa.In this position, you will focus on short-term production planning, coordinating with different departments, and ensuring smooth production operations. Our client welcomes both junior and experienced Supply Chain professionals! Your main responsibilities will include:
Candidates must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands and live within reasonable commuting distance from Breda. Applications from candidates who do not meet this criteria will be declined immediately.
- Managing short-term production planning for packaging lines to ensure timely delivery and a stable supply of medicines.
- Creating production plans, managing production orders, and supporting product launches and phase-in/phase-out activities.
- Supporting smooth operational execution by identifying and resolving bottlenecks.
- Monitoring weekly and monthly KPIs, including Master Production Schedule (MPS) stability, and coordinating improvement actions with stakeholders.
- Participating in and facilitating daily operational meetings to monitor performance and coordinate actions across departments.
- Collaborating closely with Manufacturing, Quality, Warehouse, and Supply Chain teams to ensure effective planning and execution.
- Leading weekly capacity meetings to align production plans with available capacity.
- Driving standardization, simplification, and automation of processes, both in daily operations and cross-functional projects.
- Leading continuous improvement initiatives and root cause analyses.
- Contributing to stable operations and supply chain efficiency while ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines.
Candidates must hold a valid work permit for the Netherlands and live within reasonable commuting distance from Breda. Applications from candidates who do not meet this criteria will be declined immediately.
Requirements
We are looking for a detail-oriented Supply Chain professional with strong analytical skills who enjoys collaborating with different departments and improving processes.To be successful in this role, you bring:
- A Bachelor's or Master's degree in Business, Supply Chain Management, Science, Engineering, or a related field.
- Strong knowledge of and experience in Supply Chain Management.
- Relevant experience in detailed scheduling or production scheduling.
- Strong interpersonal and collaboration skills.
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills, including the ability to conduct root cause analyses in a team environment.
- An interest in standardization, process improvement, and automation.
- Experience with or an interest in tools such as Tableau, Smartsheet, Databricks, or Robotic Process Automation (RPA) is considered a plus.
- Full time availability
- Experience working in a Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) environment is beneficial but not required.
- Availability to work on-site in Breda at least 3/4 days per week.
Salary
€4700-€4800 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, focused on ensuring reliable, efficient, and high-quality manufacturing and distribution operations worldwide. The company culture is international, collaborative, and fast-paced, with strong attention to quality, compliance, and continuous improvement. Employees have the opportunity to work on cross-regional projects, standardize global processes, and contribute directly to operational excellence in warehousing and distribution.
Application Procedure
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