Supply Chain Detailed Scheduler | Pharma/Food Industry

Managing short-term production planning for packaging lines to ensure timely delivery and a stable supply of medicines.

Creating production plans, managing production orders, and supporting product launches and phase-in/phase-out activities.

Supporting smooth operational execution by identifying and resolving bottlenecks.

Monitoring weekly and monthly KPIs, including Master Production Schedule (MPS) stability, and coordinating improvement actions with stakeholders.

Participating in and facilitating daily operational meetings to monitor performance and coordinate actions across departments.

Collaborating closely with Manufacturing, Quality, Warehouse, and Supply Chain teams to ensure effective planning and execution.

Leading weekly capacity meetings to align production plans with available capacity.

Driving standardization, simplification, and automation of processes, both in daily operations and cross-functional projects.

Leading continuous improvement initiatives and root cause analyses.

Contributing to stable operations and supply chain efficiency while ensuring compliance with Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) and Good Distribution Practice (GDP) guidelines.

As a Detailed Scheduler, you will be part of the Supply Planning team, which manages short-, medium-, and long-term supply plans for production and warehouse operations. The team helps ensure the availability of medicines in nearly 100 markets across Europe, Turkey, the Middle East, and Africa.In this position, you will focus on short-term production planning, coordinating with different departments, and ensuring smooth production operations. Our client welcomes both junior and experienced Supply Chain professionals! Your main responsibilities will include: