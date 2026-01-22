Pharma Supply Chain Associate
About this role
The Pharma Supply Chain Associate is responsible for the efficient, timely, and compliant distribution of pharmaceutical products in an international supply chain environment. The role focuses on planning, order execution, stakeholder coordination, and continuous improvement.
Key Responsibilities
- Plan and execute Distribution Requirements Planning (DRP) and order management activities.
- Coordinate global shipments with warehouses, planning teams, logistics service providers, and third parties.
- Manage Finished Drug Product (FDP) inventory in line with target stock levels.
- Ensure accurate and timely order processing in compliance with GMP/GDP requirements.
- Act as process owner for stock reconciliation.
- Identify and implement process improvements within DRP and order management.
- Maintain operational documentation and support internal and external audits.
- Contribute to supply chain and order management projects.
Requirements
- Bachelor’s degree (HBO/WO) in Supply Chain, Logistics, or a related field.
- Minimum 3 years of experience in supply chain or logistics, preferably in a GMP/GDP-regulated environment.
- Experience with DRP, order management, and/or order-to-cash processes.
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills.
- Customer-focused, proactive, and well-organized.
- Experience with ERP systems and MS Office.
- Fluent in English; additional languages are a plus.
- Comfortable working in an international, multicultural environment.
Salary
€4700-€4900 per month
The company
Our client is a leading international company in the pharmaceutical industry, dedicated to transforming biotechnology into life-changing therapies. Their mission is to serve patients by ensuring the timely availability of medicines. The Breda site plays a crucial role in clinical supply chain management: preparing, planning, packaging, labeling, and distributing medicines for global clinical trials. Over 1000 colleagues from 38 nationalities contribute to supply chain operations, manufacturing, quality, customer service, marketing, and sales. The company culture is international, diverse, and fast-paced, with a strong focus on innovation, collaboration, and excellence.
