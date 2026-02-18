Menswear Buyer - Temporary

Menswear Buyer - Temporary

Posted on February 18, 2026
Amsterdam
Temporary
About this role

A leading global premium fashion and lifestyle brand is looking for a Menswear Buyer to join its buying team on a temporary assignment.

In this role, you will be responsible for the end-to-end management of your assigned categories, including product selection, range planning, and assortment strategy. You will work closely with planners and directors to analyze sales data, monitor in-season performance, and make decisions that maximize both commercial results and brand consistency. This is a fast-paced, hands-on role where your insight and decisions will directly impact the success of the collections. 

Are you available from March 30 until September 29 2026? Then apply now!

Your responsibilities are to:

  • Execute strategic and operational product investments for assigned divisions and categories;
  • Develop assortment frameworks and range architecture in collaboration with the planner;
  • Prepare and present seasonal analysis and forward strategies;
  • Present assortment selections and final buy approvals to Directors and Retail Leadership;
  • Identify product opportunities to drive incremental revenue.

Requirements

The ideal candidate has/is:

  • Minimum 3 years buying experience, preferably in outlet fashion;
  • Strong commercial mindset with proven success in collection performance;
  • Excellent data analysis skills to inform product ranges;
  • Proficient in Microsoft Office (especially Excel) and Adobe Creative Suite;
  • Excellent communication and presentation skills;
  • Team player with hands-on mentality, multitasking abilities, solution-oriented, and deadline-driven;
  • Fluent in English (spoken and written).

Salary

  • A temporary position to contribute to high-profile global collections;
  • Work within a creative, diverse, and collaborative international team;
  • Competitive salary based on experience;
  • Potential for contract extension depending on business needs.

How we'll proceed:

Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.

