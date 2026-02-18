Menswear Buyer - Temporary

A leading global premium fashion and lifestyle brand is looking for a Menswear Buyer to join its buying team on a temporary assignment.

In this role, you will be responsible for the end-to-end management of your assigned categories, including product selection, range planning, and assortment strategy. You will work closely with planners and directors to analyze sales data, monitor in-season performance, and make decisions that maximize both commercial results and brand consistency. This is a fast-paced, hands-on role where your insight and decisions will directly impact the success of the collections.

Are you available from March 30 until September 29 2026? Then apply now!

Your responsibilities are to: