Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) - English

Posted on January 10, 2026
Middenmeer
40
Posted on January 10, 2026

About this role

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) to join their expanding team in Middenmeer. 

Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday between 15:30h and 23:30h

Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Perform assigned logistics and warehouse support duties in line with operational requirements and company procedures
  • Identify and escalate operational issues promptly, particularly during high-volume or time-critical situations
  • Seek management direction and approval before progressing to subsequent steps within defined processes
  • Record accurate data for all inbound and outbound packages and shipments
  • Execute incoming and outgoing deliveries as directed by management, including Purchase Order (PO) receiving and Rack Movement System (RMS) activities
  • Ensure all deliveries are accurately documented, and records are maintained in accordance with company standards
  • Conduct cycle counts, audits, and inventory adjustments to ensure compliance with inventory control requirements
  • Maintain accurate physical inventory records at all times

Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • High School Diploma
  • Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word
  • 6 months of experience or an internship in inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
  • Pension plan
  • Travel allowance
  • Work in a dynamic, international environment
  • State-of-the-art technology working experience
  • Be part of a team that is changing the world
