Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) - English
Posted on January 10, 2026
Middenmeer
40
About this role
For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.
Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday between 15:30h and 23:30h
Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:
- Perform assigned logistics and warehouse support duties in line with operational requirements and company procedures
- Identify and escalate operational issues promptly, particularly during high-volume or time-critical situations
- Seek management direction and approval before progressing to subsequent steps within defined processes
- Record accurate data for all inbound and outbound packages and shipments
- Execute incoming and outgoing deliveries as directed by management, including Purchase Order (PO) receiving and Rack Movement System (RMS) activities
- Ensure all deliveries are accurately documented, and records are maintained in accordance with company standards
- Conduct cycle counts, audits, and inventory adjustments to ensure compliance with inventory control requirements
- Maintain accurate physical inventory records at all times
Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)
- Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
- High School Diploma
- Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word
- 6 months of experience or an internship in inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field
What Our Client Offers
- 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
- Pension plan
- Travel allowance
- Work in a dynamic, international environment
- State-of-the-art technology working experience
- Be part of a team that is changing the world
