Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1) to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.

Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday between 15:30h and 23:30h

Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Perform assigned logistics and warehouse support duties in line with operational requirements and company procedures

Identify and escalate operational issues promptly, particularly during high-volume or time-critical situations

Seek management direction and approval before progressing to subsequent steps within defined processes

Record accurate data for all inbound and outbound packages and shipments

Execute incoming and outgoing deliveries as directed by management, including Purchase Order (PO) receiving and Rack Movement System (RMS) activities

Ensure all deliveries are accurately documented, and records are maintained in accordance with company standards

Conduct cycle counts, audits, and inventory adjustments to ensure compliance with inventory control requirements

Maintain accurate physical inventory records at all times

Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 1)

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High School Diploma

Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word

6 months of experience or an internship in inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field

What Our Client Offers