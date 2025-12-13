Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2) - English

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2) to join their expanding team in Middenmeer.

Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday between 07:00h and 19:00h

Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2)

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

Execute assigned tasks efficiently and escalate issues appropriately during high-volume operations or escalation-based scenarios

Apply strong process knowledge and sound judgement to progress tasks independently with minimal supervision

Coordinate, prepare, and execute incoming and outgoing deliveries, including purchase order (PO) receiving and Rack Movement Supervisor (RMS) activities

Manage material movement in line with standard operating procedures, covering shipping, receiving, and inventory management

Maintain accurate, complete, and detailed physical inventory tracking, staging, and documentation

Conduct inventory cycle counts, audits, and data corrections to ensure accuracy and compliance

Support data centre regulatory, compliance, and certification control audits as required

Perform secure destruction of data-bearing devices (DBDs) in strict accordance with approved procedures and runbooks

Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2)

Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken

High School Diploma

Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word

1+ year of experience in warehouse or supply chain operations within an information technology (IT) environment, inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field

Prior data centre experience preferred

What Our Client Offers