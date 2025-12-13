Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2) - English

Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2) - English

Posted on December 13, 2025
Middenmeer
40
Posted on December 13, 2025

About this role

For our international client, a global leader in the IT/Software market, we are looking for a proactive Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2) to join their expanding team in Middenmeer. 

Please note: Working hours are Monday to Friday between 07:00h and 19:00h

Job Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2)
Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:

  • Execute assigned tasks efficiently and escalate issues appropriately during high-volume operations or escalation-based scenarios
  • Apply strong process knowledge and sound judgement to progress tasks independently with minimal supervision
  • Coordinate, prepare, and execute incoming and outgoing deliveries, including purchase order (PO) receiving and Rack Movement Supervisor (RMS) activities
  • Manage material movement in line with standard operating procedures, covering shipping, receiving, and inventory management
  • Maintain accurate, complete, and detailed physical inventory tracking, staging, and documentation
  • Conduct inventory cycle counts, audits, and data corrections to ensure accuracy and compliance
  • Support data centre regulatory, compliance, and certification control audits as required
  • Perform secure destruction of data-bearing devices (DBDs) in strict accordance with approved procedures and runbooks

Candidate Profile for Data Centre Logistics Associate (Level 2)

  • Must be fluent in English, both written and spoken
  • High School Diploma
  • Basic proficiency in Microsoft Office applications, including Outlook, Excel, and Word
  • 1+ year of experience in warehouse or supply chain operations within an information technology (IT) environment, inventory management, retail, warehouse management, or a related field
  • Prior data centre experience preferred

What Our Client Offers

  • 27 days of annual leave, including all Dutch public holidays
  • Pension plan
  • Travel allowance
  • Work in a dynamic, international environment
  • State-of-the-art technology working experience
  • Be part of a team that is changing the world
