Logistics Employee
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
As a Logistics Employee, you ensure that everything in our distribution center runs smoothly. You handle incoming and outgoing goods quickly and carefully, with attention to quality and accuracy. You will work in an active environment where no day is the same, and where your effort, organizational skills, and hands-on approach make a real difference.
What you will do:
- Logistics support: unload incoming goods, transport them, and organize the warehouse;
- Moving and positioning: place heavy machines, worktables, and other equipment according to the layout;
- Cleaning and inspection: prepare workspaces and machines for use and check materials;
- Incoming goods: inspect, register, and store incoming items in the correct location;
- Order processing: prepare, pack, and get orders ready for shipment;
- Forklift work: load and unload transporters using a forklift.
What do we offer you
You will join a workplace where you can develop yourself and where your efforts are truly appreciated. We offer attractive conditions that match your ambitions, allowing you to grow both professionally and personally.
At Unique, we reward according to the principle of equal treatment; your employment conditions always align with those of colleagues directly employed by the client. This means that, in addition to your hourly wage, benefits such as vacation days, allowances, extra leave (ADV), and other salary components are included in your employment package.
Job Requirements
We are looking for a motivated Logistics Employee with a focus on teamwork and quality.
- Experience with warehouse operations and logistics processes;
- Forklift certification or willingness to obtain one;
- A healthy dose of motivation and the right work mentality;
- At least a secondary vocational education (VMBO) diploma;
- Flexible and sociable when working with colleagues;
- An interest in making processes smarter and more efficient using methods such as Lean, 5S, 7 Wastes, and One-Piece Flow.
About the company
Our partner in Bladel is a major player in Europe in the field of automation systems for gas stations. They create innovative products, provide excellent service, and always keep quality and the customer in mind.
What makes our partner truly special is the way they take care of their employees. Here, you can learn a lot, develop yourself, and work on exciting, innovative projects. In addition, the workplace is friendly, and a good work-life balance is highly valued.
Do you want to be part of a team where collaboration and innovation are at the heart of everything?
