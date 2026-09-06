Vacancy | Sales Support | German and English | Leiden

Vacancy | Sales Support | German and English | Leiden

Posted on September 6, 2026
Warmond
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Do you have great interest for Customer Service & Sales Support and would you like to work for a young and dynamic fashion company?
Then we are looking for you!

As Customer Service and Sales Support Agent you will work in an international environment executing all operational and tactical support tasks in Europe for both Wholesale and E-Commerce Customers and you will support the Sales Teams. This will be for either Switserland and/or Germany.

Your Responsibilities:

  • Executing and coordinating customer order process with maximum accuracy;
  • Performing customer claims and returns;
  • Responding to customer queries;
  • Pro-Actively informing customers with timely information e.g. irregularities in shipments and deliveries;
  • Take ownership of a pre-defined group of Customers.

What do we offer you

Salary between approx. € 2.000,- and € 2.400,- depending on your experience and educational background. Direct contract offered by our client.

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Job Requirements

Who are You?

  • Experienced with order management goods flow;
  • Excellent knowledge of German and English, both verbally and in writing;
  • Knowledge of Dutch is a pré;
  • Think and act on at least MBO level;
  • Knowledge of MS Office and good Basic knowledge of Excel;
  • You have 2 to 3 years of experience in Customer Services preferably in the fashion industry;
  • You take initiative and are a team player;
  • You are result driven, accurate and flexible.

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual.
We read all the applications that we receive carefully. Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can not always respond within 2 working days. Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in The Netherlands

This vacancy can also be found under:
German, mother tongue, native, Duits, Deutsch, sales support, customer service, support, administration, international, Unique Multilingual, job, vacancy, the Netherlands.

About the company

International company within the fashion wholesale and retail.

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