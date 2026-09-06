Vacancy | Junior Business Developer Germany | English, German | Utrecht

Vacancy | Junior Business Developer Germany | English, German | Utrecht

Posted on September 6, 2026
Utrecht
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you passionate about sales and do you speak German on a (near-) native level? In this challenging and exciting opportunity, you will be looking for online platforms to expand our client’s E-commerce! To do so, you will be working in a diverse team of 15 colleagues with 7 different nationalities. As a Junior Business Developer, your responsibilities include:

  • Using relevant acquisition channels (phone, mail and in person) to target future marketplace platforms;
  • Mastering a sales pitch that allows you to get sellers on board quickly and efficiently;
  • Training sellers on back office duties and functional tools in order for them to meet the high quality criteria;
  • Developing your new accounts until they are fully up-and-running;
  • Attending industry events to represent the brand.

What do we offer you

We offer you a challenging and diverse full time position in a young and international company. The work location will be Utrecht.

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  • Full time and long term position;
  • Salary indication: approximately € 1900,- / month;
  • Travel compensation.

Job Requirements

To qualify for this job, you have to meet the following requirements:

  • (Near-) native German and English language skills;
  • Bachelor's degree;
  • Passion for the e-business sector;
  • Ambitious to create and increase output;
  • Eager and willing to learn;
  • Excellent communication and negotiation skills.

About the company

Our client is a highly dynamic and international company that was founded in 2006 and specializes in online retail. In a flat organizational structure a dynamic, multicultural team works on online projects. If you are looking to work in a fast-paced E-Commerce company, you are in the right place!

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