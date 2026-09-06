Vacancy | Sales Support Employee | German | Spanish | English | Gorinchem

International company in de surroundings of Gorinchem. Do you live in or close to Rotterdam, Utrecht, Gorinchem, Leerdam, Arnhem or even Nijmegen? By car it is easy to reach the company and there are enough parking spots available.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900