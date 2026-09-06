Vacancy | Sales Support Employee | German | Spanish | English | Gorinchem

Vacancy | Sales Support Employee | German | Spanish | English | Gorinchem

Posted on September 6, 2026
Leerdam
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

Are you passionate about excellent sales support? Then we have the perfect job for you. Our client is looking for an enthusiastic sales support employee for the German/ Spanish speaking markets. You will serve as primary contact for sales agents in the assigned territories, by providing them with information and solving issues.

The core tasks consist of:

  • Handling administrative aspects regarding quotations, orders, deliveries and complaints;
  • Intensifying the customer relationship by providing reliable, clear, targeted service;
  • First point of contact for both internal and external customers in the field of service, and forwarding and complaint handling.
  • You ensure the delivery of master data regarding the correct recording of customers, prices and articles in the ERP system;
  • The support of the commercial process, in close cooperation with the Sales Manager / Account Manager, among other things, preparation or follow-up when visiting or from customers.
  • Mapping customer satisfaction and delivering signals in the product development process.

What do we offer you

Company offer:

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  • Ensure intensive guidance and coaching during the induction phase;
  • Offer you an independent, versatile job;
  • Have a passionate international team within which there is plenty of room for personal development;
  • Offer a market-compliant employment conditions package;
  • Ensure growth opportunities within an international organization

Job Requirements

Requirements:

  • Have an MBO degree and thinking level;
  • Masters English and German both orally and in writing excellently OR
  • Mastering English and Spanish both orally and in writing excellently, a third foreign language is a big plus (eg. French).
  • Have good control of Word and Excel;
  • Experience in logistics or in a commercial position is an advantage;
  • Socially skilled, accurate, customer-oriented and stress-resistant

About the company

International company in de surroundings of Gorinchem. Do you live in or close to Rotterdam, Utrecht, Gorinchem, Leerdam, Arnhem or even Nijmegen? By car it is easy to reach the company and there are enough parking spots available.

Please apply directly below. With this registration you can upload your CV and apply to any vacancy you are interested in. Your details will be automatically uploaded in our database and will be accessible throughout the entire country. For more information please contact Barbara Antal-Kis at 010-5032900

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