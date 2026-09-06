Vacancy | Sales - New Business | German, Dutch
About this role
What exactly are you going to do
We are looking for a motivated and driven sales person, who wants to travel across the country to visit (future) customers. Your main goal? Introducing and selling our clients’ new products to sport schools. You will be responsible for building your own network and maintaining all relationships with the clients in your portfolio. To be successful, you will need excellent Dutch skills to interact with your customers and a business level of German in order to interact with the suppliers and the head quarter. Besides receiving a company car, you will work with a very attractive commission scheme with an uncapped bonus.
As a New Business Account Manager your responsibilities include :
- Acquisition of your own client network;
- Sharing product knowledge through briefings and presentations;
- Maintaining relationships with your customers;
- Maintaining relationships with the German suppliers;
- Accurate following up on appointments and promises;
- Attending fairs;
- Reaching your own targets;
- Proactively identifying and taking all presented opportunities.
What do we offer you
We offer a direct & long-term employment opportunity, with a base salary matching your experience and a company car. Furthermore, you have a very attractive commission scheme with an uncapped bonus. In this position, you will have a lot of freedom to perform to the best of your abilities and get the reward you deserve.
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Job Requirements
The requirements for this position are :
- A Master’s degree;
- You have a driver’s license;
- You speak and write German on a business level;
- You have excellent Dutch language skills;
- You are a fast learner and able to work autonomously;
- Previous experience in a sales related role with proven acquisition skills;
- You have affinity with a sports related environment;
- You are a strong negotiator and are constantly driven to get the deal in;
- You love being on the road.
Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
About the company
Our client sells a big range of products in the sports industry.