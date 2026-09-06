Vacancy | Sales - New Business | German, Dutch

Vacancy | Sales - New Business | German, Dutch

Posted on September 6, 2026
Woudenberg
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for a motivated and driven sales person, who wants to travel across the country to visit (future) customers. Your main goal? Introducing and selling our clients’ new products to sport schools. You will be responsible for building your own network and maintaining all relationships with the clients in your portfolio. To be successful, you will need excellent Dutch skills to interact with your customers and a business level of German in order to interact with the suppliers and the head quarter. Besides receiving a company car, you will work with a very attractive commission scheme with an uncapped bonus.
As a New Business Account Manager your responsibilities include :

  • Acquisition of your own client network;
  • Sharing product knowledge through briefings and presentations;
  • Maintaining relationships with your customers;
  • Maintaining relationships with the German suppliers;
  • Accurate following up on appointments and promises;
  • Attending fairs;
  • Reaching your own targets;
  • Proactively identifying and taking all presented opportunities.

What do we offer you

We offer a direct & long-term employment opportunity, with a base salary matching your experience and a company car. Furthermore, you have a very attractive commission scheme with an uncapped bonus. In this position, you will have a lot of freedom to perform to the best of your abilities and get the reward you deserve.

Living in the Netherlands as an expat? 🌷 Get English-only public health insurance with zero deductible. All public hospitals & GPs covered. Join 21,000+ expats already covered. From €166.8/month -> https://www.gliderinsurance.nl/?utm_source=AIMiles

Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are :

  • A Master’s degree;
  • You have a driver’s license;
  • You speak and write German on a business level;
  • You have excellent Dutch language skills;
  • You are a fast learner and able to work autonomously;
  • Previous experience in a sales related role with proven acquisition skills;
  • You have affinity with a sports related environment;
  • You are a strong negotiator and are constantly driven to get the deal in;
  • You love being on the road.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word documents will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client sells a big range of products in the sports industry.

Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Woudenberg delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Account Manager | Spanish & English | Dutch a plus | The Hague
Deputy Boutique Manager - Amsterdam
Sales Associate - Luxury Boutique
Vacancy | Inside Sales Representative | French, English | Amsterdam area
Account Manager SaaS
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How PR helps international companies build trust in the NetherlandsHow PR helps international companies build trust in the Netherlands
Why the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employeesWhy the Netherlands wants to cap full sick pay for employees
Looking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your careerLooking for a job as an expat? Methods to navigate your career
IND extends job search period for work permit holders in the NetherlandsIND extends job search period for work permit holders in the Netherlands
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position