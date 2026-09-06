Vacancy | Sales - New Business | German, Dutch

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for a motivated and driven sales person, who wants to travel across the country to visit (future) customers. Your main goal? Introducing and selling our clients’ new products to sport schools. You will be responsible for building your own network and maintaining all relationships with the clients in your portfolio. To be successful, you will need excellent Dutch skills to interact with your customers and a business level of German in order to interact with the suppliers and the head quarter. Besides receiving a company car, you will work with a very attractive commission scheme with an uncapped bonus.

As a New Business Account Manager your responsibilities include :

