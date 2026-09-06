Vacancy | Sales Assistant | English, Spanish | Utrecht area

Vacancy | Sales Assistant | English, Spanish | Utrecht area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Baarn
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

We are looking for a multi-disciplined and multitasking professional, who is looking for a new challenge in the Utrecht area. Overlooking the beautiful forest next to the office, you will work closely with two colleagues on internal sales tasks and support the export managers on location. Your responsibilities will be :

  • Maintaining client contacts and internal contacts;
  • Collecting and managing information on (potential) customers (market research);
  • Supporting the export managers;
  • Following up on commercial complaints;
  • Making sure SAP and other software systems are up to date;
  • Being directly in touch with customers when it comes to new projects and actions;
  • Helping managers with creating financially and juridically correct tenders and actively following up on them.

What do we offer you

We offer you a long-term employment opportunity, including a very attractive salary ranging from €2600 - €3500,- based on experience.

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Job Requirements

The requirements for this role are:

  • You have a college degree or relatable experience;
  • You have a financial mindset to set up tenders and logically understand what you are doing;
  • You speak both (near-)native Spanish and English, Dutch is considered a plus;
  • You are customer minded towards internal and external customers;
  • You have experience in using SAP or are willing to learn and invest time in it;
  • You are able to prioritize your most important tasks and focus on the tasks at hand;
  • You like to work in a small team, appreciate a good team dynamic and hard work.

Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s as Word document will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.

About the company

Our client is a global player in the food industry, that keeps growing and expanding.

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