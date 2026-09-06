Vacancy | Sales Assistant | German, English | Utrecht area

Vacancy | Sales Assistant | German, English | Utrecht area

Posted on September 6, 2026
Baarn
Posted on September 6, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

German speakers : this one’s for you! Are you looking for an independent role in a sport-related company? Apply today!
You carry out your operations according to the sales, marketing and operational plan which has been set up by you and the marketing director. You are the main contact person for coaches and team leaders of local clubs, that want to engage in a competition.
Your responsibilities are :

  • Sales : Being responsible for the direct sales of tournament packages in your designated area. This means you will contact and visit clubs our client used to work with to re-establish and improve the relationship;
  • Administration : You are the main point of contact! You are in charge of offers, bookings, payment and travel information, handling complaints and translate product information into German.
  • Network : Pro-actively react on new leads and analyze relevant information to grow your network.

What do we offer you

The company offers a direct contract and good secondary benefits. The salary depends on the level of experience, but varies between €2200 - €2500.

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Job Requirements

The requirements for this position are:

  • (near-) native German speaking and writing skills;
  • Excellent language skills in English;
  • Experience in following warm leads is considered a plus;
  • High level of communication and listening skills- you communicate effectively and professionally with strong verbal and written skills;
  • You recognize a sales opportunity when you see it and act on it;
  • Please note that candidates must have relevant European working entitlements and be based in the Netherlands. When applying for this position, only English CV’s will be considered and only successful applicants will be notified.
    Due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

About the company

Our client organizes sport events : the promotion, marketing and organizing part. Their headquarters are in a fun location in the Utrecht area and they have informal and short lines within the team.

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