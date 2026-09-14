Vacancy | Inside Sales | French | Sassenheim

Vacancy | Inside Sales | French | Sassenheim

Posted on September 14, 2026
Nieuw-Vennep
Posted on September 14, 2026

About this role

What exactly are you going to do

The Inside Sales Representative will be responsible for selling Company’s offering of integrated information management systems and temperature-monitoring devices that provide customized in-transit solutions for environmentally sensitive products.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

  • Responsible for overall account management and growth of existing accounts assigned to inside-sales territory
  • Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails
  • Close sales and achieve or exceed assigned quarterly / annual quotas
  • Responsible for general market research of accounts to identify key players and generate interest
  • Responsible for prospecting new accounts for SensiGuard security offerings within the North America Life Science market.
  • Develop a solid understanding of customer needs and requirements and collaboratively share this information with Product Marketing Management.
  • Responsible for obtaining market knowledge and research of past accounts that have not reordered
  • Other tasks may be assigned and required
  • An estimated 5% of travel may be required

Inside Sales Account Manager would be responsible for France region. Therefore preferable fluent French would be adventage.

Job Requirements

QUALIFICATIONS

  • BS or BA degree with 3-5 years previous experience selling supply chain systems, software, or services to the Life Science markets.
  • Proven track record of achieving or exceeding assigned quota
  • Experience in working with Life Science manufacturing, quality, distribution, supply chain visibility and/or cargo security strongly preferred.
  • Must have the ability to develop a strategic plan for the defined territory and the tactical action skills to exceed the financial goals of the territory.
  • Perform effective online demos and web-presentations to prospects
  • Strong phone presence and experience supporting customers remotely
  • Excellent verbal and written communications skills
  • Strong listening and presentation skills
  • Ability to multi-task, prioritize, and manage time effectively
  • Experience with SalesForce CRM software preferred

Thank you for your interest in Unique Multilingual. We read all the applications that we receive carefully. But due to the large number of applications that we receive on a daily basis we can only respond to the applications that match our client’s requirements. If you have not received a response from us within 5 working days, you have unfortunately not been selected for this position.

If you would like your CV to be registered in our database, please sign up in Mijn Unique via https://mijn.unique.nl/.

About the company

International organisation in supply chain management.

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