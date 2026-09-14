Vacancy | Inside Sales | German OR Swiss | Sassenheim

What exactly are you going to do

The Inside Sales Representative will be responsible for selling Company’s offering of integrated information management systems and temperature-monitoring devices that provide customized in-transit solutions for environmentally sensitive products.

Duties include, but are not limited to:

Responsible for overall account management and growth of existing accounts assigned to inside-sales territory

Source new sales opportunities through inbound lead follow-up and outbound cold calls and emails

Close sales and achieve or exceed assigned quarterly / annual quotas

Responsible for general market research of accounts to identify key players and generate interest

Responsible for prospecting new accounts for SensiGuard security offerings within the North America Life Science market.

Develop a solid understanding of customer needs and requirements and collaboratively share this information with Product Marketing Management.

Responsible for obtaining market knowledge and research of past accounts that have not reordered

Other tasks may be assigned and required

An estimated 5% of travel may be required

Inside Sales Account Manager would be responsible for DACH region. Therefore preferable a native (or near native) German or Swiss would be adventage