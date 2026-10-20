Trader FMCG | Spanish speaking
Posted on October 20, 2026
Amsterdam
Spanish
Posted on October 20, 2026
About this role
As a Trader, you will be responsible for managing both the buying and selling sides of international trading deals. You will actively identify new business opportunities, negotiate with suppliers and customers, and manage transactions from the initial contact through to order fulfilment. Your main objective will be to develop profitable business, expand your network and grow your own portfolio of customers and suppliers.
This is a hands-on, commercially driven position that combines sales, purchasing, negotiation, account management and market analysis. It is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys taking initiative, working in an international environment and having a direct impact on business results.
Your responsibilities will include:
Identifying and developing new business opportunities in the Spanish and Portuguese market.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers, customers and international business partners.
Negotiating purchase prices, selling prices, contracts and commercial terms to secure profitable deals.
Managing both the purchasing and sales sides of trading transactions.
Analysing market trends, product availability, pricing and profit margins to identify commercial opportunities.
Managing the trading process from initial contact and negotiations through to order fulfilment.
Developing and expanding your own portfolio of customers and suppliers.
Monitoring market developments and identifying opportunities to expand into new markets.
Working closely with internal colleagues to ensure smooth and efficient transactions.
Travelling internationally when required to meet customers, suppliers and business partners.
This is a hands-on, commercially driven position that combines sales, purchasing, negotiation, account management and market analysis. It is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys taking initiative, working in an international environment and having a direct impact on business results.
Your responsibilities will include:
Identifying and developing new business opportunities in the Spanish and Portuguese market.
Building and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers, customers and international business partners.
Negotiating purchase prices, selling prices, contracts and commercial terms to secure profitable deals.
Managing both the purchasing and sales sides of trading transactions.
Analysing market trends, product availability, pricing and profit margins to identify commercial opportunities.
Managing the trading process from initial contact and negotiations through to order fulfilment.
Developing and expanding your own portfolio of customers and suppliers.
Monitoring market developments and identifying opportunities to expand into new markets.
Working closely with internal colleagues to ensure smooth and efficient transactions.
Travelling internationally when required to meet customers, suppliers and business partners.
Requirements
You speak Spanish and English fluently, both written and spoken, and feel comfortable communicating with international customers and suppliers.
You have experience in sales, account management, purchasing, trading or business development.
Experience in FMCG, wholesale, international trade or distribution is a strong advantage.
You have a commercial mindset and enjoy identifying opportunities, negotiating deals and achieving profitable results.
You are confident in negotiations and able to find solutions that meet both customer and supplier needs.
You have strong analytical skills and understand the importance of pricing, profit margins and commercial performance.
You are proactive, entrepreneurial and comfortable taking ownership of your own business opportunities.
You are an excellent communicator who enjoys building and maintaining long-term business relationships.
You are results-oriented, persistent and motivated by achieving commercial targets.
You can work independently while collaborating effectively with colleagues in an international environment.
You are flexible and willing to travel internationally when needed.
You have experience in sales, account management, purchasing, trading or business development.
Experience in FMCG, wholesale, international trade or distribution is a strong advantage.
You have a commercial mindset and enjoy identifying opportunities, negotiating deals and achieving profitable results.
You are confident in negotiations and able to find solutions that meet both customer and supplier needs.
You have strong analytical skills and understand the importance of pricing, profit margins and commercial performance.
You are proactive, entrepreneurial and comfortable taking ownership of your own business opportunities.
You are an excellent communicator who enjoys building and maintaining long-term business relationships.
You are results-oriented, persistent and motivated by achieving commercial targets.
You can work independently while collaborating effectively with colleagues in an international environment.
You are flexible and willing to travel internationally when needed.
Salary
€3000-€4000 per month
The company
Our client is an an international trading company specialising in the wholesale and distribution of well known consumer brands across global markets. It connects suppliers and buyers, creating profitable business opportunities through strategic purchasing, sales and negotiation.
Application Procedure
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