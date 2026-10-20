Trader FMCG | Spanish speaking

As a Trader, you will be responsible for managing both the buying and selling sides of international trading deals. You will actively identify new business opportunities, negotiate with suppliers and customers, and manage transactions from the initial contact through to order fulfilment. Your main objective will be to develop profitable business, expand your network and grow your own portfolio of customers and suppliers.

This is a hands-on, commercially driven position that combines sales, purchasing, negotiation, account management and market analysis. It is an excellent opportunity for someone who enjoys taking initiative, working in an international environment and having a direct impact on business results.

Your responsibilities will include:

Identifying and developing new business opportunities in the Spanish and Portuguese market.

Building and maintaining strong relationships with suppliers, customers and international business partners.

Negotiating purchase prices, selling prices, contracts and commercial terms to secure profitable deals.

Managing both the purchasing and sales sides of trading transactions.

Analysing market trends, product availability, pricing and profit margins to identify commercial opportunities.

Managing the trading process from initial contact and negotiations through to order fulfilment.

Developing and expanding your own portfolio of customers and suppliers.

Monitoring market developments and identifying opportunities to expand into new markets.

Working closely with internal colleagues to ensure smooth and efficient transactions.

Travelling internationally when required to meet customers, suppliers and business partners.