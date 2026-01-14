Sales Director Europe | FMCG Food
About this role
Our client is the European subsidiary and regional headquarters of a globally recognized Korean food producer, specializing in iconic K-food products. As the EU regional headquarters, they bring bold and authentic Korean flavors to more than 35 local markets across Europe.
About the Brand
The flagship brand is one of the most loved and fast-growing food brands worldwide, known for its iconic spicy noodles and bold flavors. With rapid growth across Europe, the company is building its regional marketing hub in Amsterdam to bring the brand closer to European consumers and fans.
Role Overview
The Sales Director will shape the company's commercial strategy and execution across the continent, driving sales performance through revenue management, building customer partnerships, and enabling scalable growth through new product launches and channel expansion.
This high-impact leadership role reports directly to the Managing Director and serves as a key member of the European Management Team.
The Sales Director will collaborate closely with the local Sales Lead, who focuses on managing day-to-day customer relationships and executing sales activities. You will also be responsible for the Trade Marketing team as well as the Sales Support team. Working in close alignment with headquarters in Korea, the Sales Director will ensure that regional sales priorities and reporting processes are fully aligned with global objectives.
Key Responsibilities
Strategic Leadership & Growth
- Define and implement the European sales strategy in line with the annual operating plan and the company's long-term growth ambitions
- Drive business development by expanding into new channels, regions, and categories
- Strengthen brand presence and store visibility in the European retail landscape by overseeing the trade marketing team
- Lead Revenue Growth Management and ensure profit management in line with the company strategy and targets
- Collaborate with Marketing and Supply Chain teams to ensure successful new product introductions and market execution
- Monitor performance against targets and ensure clear accountability across the sales organization
Sales Management & Forecasting
- Lead the sales planning process, including forecasting, target setting, and performance tracking
- Ensure reliable and timely sales forecasts and reporting to both the local Managing Director and global headquarters
- Set and adjust pricing strategies to meet margin and market share goals
- Develop trade terms and promotional strategies to strengthen customer partnerships and optimize profitability
Team Leadership & Development
- Lead, mentor, and develop a high-performing sales team focused on execution excellence and customer satisfaction
- Work closely with the local Sales Lead and support their activities with strategic direction, analytical insight, and best practices
- Foster collaboration between departments to ensure smooth communication between sales, marketing, supply chain, and finance
HQ Collaboration & Stakeholder Alignment
- Act as the primary point of contact for the Korean headquarters on all sales-related topics
- Ensure effective communication and alignment between European operations and HQ teams
- Support global reporting and strategic coordination across the group
- Contribute to group-level projects and represent the European perspective in global sales and product discussions
Profile of the Ideal Candidate
- 15–20 years of experience in FMCG sales, preferably with experience in the food category
- Able to work from the office 5 days onsite
- Proven track record in managing complex commercial structures across multiple European markets
- Strong understanding of retail, wholesale, and distributor dynamics within the European food sector
- Experience working in or with Asian food brands is a strong plus
- Excellent leadership, communication, and stakeholder management skills
- Entrepreneurial mindset with strong analytical and strategic capabilities
- Fluency in English
What We Offer
- A high-impact, strategic leadership role in a rapidly growing international company
- The opportunity to shape the commercial future of a globally recognized Korean food brand in Europe
- A collaborative, multicultural work environment that values initiative, ambition, and teamwork
- Competitive compensation and benefits package in line with experience and market standards
Ready to make your mark? Apply directly! We look forward to hearing from you.
The post Sales Director Europe | FMCG Food appeared first on Adams Multilingual Recruitment.