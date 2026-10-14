Sales Development Representative | German

Contact potential customers by phone and introduce the company's products and services.

Identify new business opportunities and build relationships with potential customers.

Find and approach new customers to grow the customer base.

Follow up on leads and support the sales process.

Work towards sales targets and earn commission based on your results.

Help with light warehouse tasks, such as scanning boxes and updating the system, when needed.

Are you ambitious, enjoy speaking to new people and motivated by sales results? This could be a great opportunity for you!As a Sales Development Representative, you will focus on finding new customers and creating business opportunities. You will join an international sales team and play an important role in the company's growth.Your main responsibilities will include:The warehouse support is required for around 6 to 7 weeks per year to cover holidays and sick leave. These periods will be planned in advance.