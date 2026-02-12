Sales Assistant – Nordics | Swedish & English

Our client, Trendfactory, is a fast-growing international company and the exclusive B2B partner for Rituals. They specialise in distributing premium Rituals gift sets and carefully curated products to business clients across multiple markets, supporting companies that want to give meaningful, high-quality gifts.

To support continued growth, Trendfactory is looking for a hands-on, customer-focused professional who enjoys working closely with customers, managing orders, and supporting sales processes in a dynamic international environment, with a focus on the Nordic market.



Key Responsibilities

Manage the full order-to-cash process, ensuring customer orders are processed accurately and on time.

Act as a main point of contact for customers, providing order confirmations, updates, and handling questions or issues in a professional manner.

Coordinate closely with external logistics and delivery partners to ensure smooth, timely, and error-free deliveries.

Monitor stock levels and proactively signal replenishment needs to avoid supply disruptions.

Support sales activities through proactive outreach to existing customers and potential leads, and represent the company at trade fairs when required.

Maintain accurate and up-to-date data in Salesforce and ensure processes follow internal guidelines and partner standards.

Who You Are

You have excellent communication skills in Swedish and English ; Dutch and Danish are a plus.

You bring 1–3 years of experience in a sales assistant, order management, or commercial support role with customer-facing responsibilities.

You understand order-to-cash processes and enjoy working in a structured way.

You are detail-oriented and able to manage multiple tasks at the same time.

You have good IT skills and preferably experience working with Salesforce .

You enjoy helping customers and take ownership when something needs to be solved.

What’s in It for You

25 holiday days

Pension plan

Daily lunch at the office

Commuting reimbursement

The opportunity to work with a globally recognized brand in an international setting.

A friendly, collaborative working environment with room for learning and professional development.



Does this sound like your next opportunity? Apply today or contact me for more information at nora@adamsrecruitment.com

