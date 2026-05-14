Quality Assurance Officer | Arabic C2
Posted on May 14, 2026
Emmeloord
Arabic
Posted on May 14, 2026
About this role
Key Responsibilities:
- Manage and improve the quality system, regarding HACCP, food safety, audits.
- Perform quality checks and analyses during the production process.
- Identify deviations and implement corrective and preventive actions.
- Prepare and maintain documentation and reports.
- Work closely with production and management to ensure consistent product quality
Requirements
- Proven experience in QA within the food industry (dairy experience is a plus).
- Knowledge of relevant food safety legislation and regulations.
- Accurate, responsible, and able to work independently.
- Fluency in Arabic and English is required; Dutch is considered a plus.
- A team player who enjoys working in a small, close-knit company.
Salary
€3500-€4500 per month
The company
For a small-scale dairy production company in Flevoland area Emmeloord specialized in traditional dairy products for the Arabic cuisine, we are looking for an experienced QA Officer. The company has around 10 employees and is dedicated to producing high-quality products for its customers.
Application Procedure
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