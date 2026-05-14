Quality Assurance Officer | Arabic C2

Quality Assurance Officer | Arabic C2

Posted on May 14, 2026
Emmeloord
Arabic
Posted on May 14, 2026

About this role

Key Responsibilities:

  • Manage and improve the quality system, regarding HACCP, food safety, audits.
  • Perform quality checks and analyses during the production process.
  • Identify deviations and implement corrective and preventive actions.
  • Prepare and maintain documentation and reports.
  • Work closely with production and management to ensure consistent product quality

Requirements

  • Proven experience in QA within the food industry (dairy experience is a plus).
  • Knowledge of relevant food safety legislation and regulations.
  • Accurate, responsible, and able to work independently.
  • Fluency in Arabic and English is required; Dutch is considered a plus.
  • A team player who enjoys working in a small, close-knit company.
Please note: for this position, our client will only consider candidates who live in or near Flevoland area

Salary

€3500-€4500 per month

The company

For a small-scale dairy production company in Flevoland area Emmeloord specialized in traditional dairy products for the Arabic cuisine, we are looking for an experienced QA Officer. The company has around 10 employees and is dedicated to producing high-quality products for its customers.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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