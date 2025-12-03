Project Manager | English & Dutch
Posted on December 3, 2025
Baarn
Dutch
Posted on December 3, 2025
About this role
You’ll drive the development of new international football tournaments in the Netherlands and Belgium. From building partnerships with local clubs and accommodation providers to coordinating on-site logistics, you’ll combine your cultural expertise and organizational skills to deliver exceptional events.
What You’ll Do
What You’ll Do
- Engage with Clubs:
- Build lasting relationships with local football clubs and ensure their involvement in tournament planning.
- Manage Accommodations:
- Source and negotiate with group accommodation providers, such as holiday parks and hostels, to ensure teams enjoy a comfortable and affordable stay.
- Collaborate with Sales Agents:
- Work closely with sales agents to promote and sell the new tournaments effectively.
- Evaluate and Improve:
- Analyze tournament outcomes using feedback from participants and partners, implementing improvements where needed.
Requirements
- Fluent in Dutch (C2) and English, with strong cultural knowledge including school system and football culture.
- Passionate About Football: Whether as a player, coach, or team leader, you’ve got a love for the game and experience in the world of amateur football.
- Experienced Organizer: At least 5 years in an organizing/coordinating type position
- Strong Communicator: You excel at negotiating, persuading, and building relationships with diverse partners.
- Flexible and Travel-Ready: You’re prepared to travel regularly within the Netherlands and Belgium to maintain relationships and oversee tournaments.
Salary
€3500-€4500 per month
The company
Our client is an European leader in organizing international sports tournaments for amateur teams. With over 60 years of experience, their mission is to create unforgettable experiences for players and clubs.Currently, their presence in France is strong but limited, despite a strong regional demand. To change this, they are looking for an experienced and driven Project Manager to take their presence in the Netherlands & Belgium to the next level.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Baarn delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Business Development Manager, Colombia - English
Regional Business Development Manager – Ukraine
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Sales Manager | English
Account Manager | German | Amsterdam area