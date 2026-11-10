Product Manager - Consumer Electronics
Posted on November 10, 2026
Dordrecht
Dutch, English
Posted on November 10, 2026
About this role
Product Strategy & Performance
- Oversee the Home & Office range, ensuring the product offering supports the company's commercial direction.
- Review product results and customer feedback to identify areas for improvement and further growth.
- Keep track of market developments and changing consumer preferences to guide portfolio decisions.
- Explore new product opportunities and determine when existing products need updating or replacing.
- Identify potential suppliers and assess products against business requirements.
- Develop proposals and financial justifications for new product introductions.
- Define product concepts and translate customer needs into clear product requirements and specifications.
- Drive the development process in close cooperation with the sourcing team in China and the product and marketing departments in Dordrecht.
- Communicate product plans and proposals to relevant business partners and internal teams.
- Support sales, marketing and category management as their key contact for product-related questions.
- Bring different stakeholders together, coordinate project activities and keep development plans on track.
- Ensure all parties remain aligned from the initial product idea through to its market introduction.
Requirements
You bring:
Education & Experience
Education & Experience
- Bachelor's degree in Business, Marketing, or a related field. A Master's degree is considered an advantage.
- 1–3 years of relevant experience in Product Management, Product Marketing, Category Management, or a similar commercial role.
- Experience in consumer electronics, technology, or PC accessories is highly preferred.
- Experience working with Asian manufacturers, international suppliers, or global supply chains is a strong plus.
- Ability to understand and interpret technical product specifications to be able to explain the products to colleagues.
- Good knowledge of Excel and other data tools for product analysis and reporting.
- Understanding of product lifecycle management and go-to-market processes.
- Well-organised and structured, with the ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously.
- Strong communication and presentation skills.
- A collaborative team player who enjoys working with different departments and cultures.
- Proactive and entrepreneurial, with a strong sense of ownership and responsibility.
- English: Fluent, both written and spoken (required).
- Dutch: Professional working proficiency (strong preference).
The company
Our client is an international organization that develops innovative consumer products for everyday use. Operating in a dynamic and collaborative environment, the company values teamwork, customer focus, and continuous improvement. Sustainability is an important part of its strategy, with ongoing efforts to develop more environmentally responsible products while maintaining high quality and affordability.
Application Procedure
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