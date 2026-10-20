Project Coordinator - Retail Marketing (Temporary)
About this role
We are looking for an experienced Project Coordinator to support global in-store communication projects across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail for a well-known cosmetics brand. In this role, you will play a key part in ensuring the smooth coordination and execution of projects, while managing incoming requests related to POS materials and keeping day-to-day operations running efficiently.
You will coordinate multiple projects simultaneously, working closely with internal teams, agencies, suppliers and external partners. From monitoring timelines, pricing, translations and approvals to handling administrative tasks, creating PO numbers and resolving operational issues, you will ensure all stakeholders stay aligned and projects are delivered on time.
Do you have experience in project coordination, retail marketing or campaign operations within an international environment? Are you available for at least 32 hours per week, from 1 December 2026 until 31 March 2027? Then we would love to hear from you!
Your main tasks and responsibilities are to:
- Coordinate and follow up on global in-store communication projects across Retail, Wholesale and Travel Retail channels;
- Manage and respond to incoming inquiries from retail and wholesale customers regarding POS (Point of Sale) materials;
- Align internal teams, marketing departments, agencies, suppliers and external partners to ensure timely project delivery;
- Perform administrative tasks, including creating PO numbers and managing orders and project documentation;
- Resolve straightforward operational issues and route more complex questions or problems to the appropriate contact person;
- Monitor project progress and quality, ensuring structured communication and alignment between all stakeholders.
Requirements
The ideal candidate:
- Has proven experience in project coordination within retail marketing, marketing campaigns, in-store communication or POS materials;
- Is able to manage multiple projects simultaneously and has strong planning, organizational and prioritization skills;
- Is highly organized, detail-oriented and accurate in both administrative and operational tasks;
- Has excellent communication and stakeholder management skills, with the ability to coordinate effectively between internal teams and external partners;
- Experience with ServiceNow and an affinity for POS materials and retail processes are considered a plus;
- Ideally has experience working in an international organization and is familiar with coordinating projects across different markets and channel.
Salary
This is an exciting opportunity to join an international organization and contribute to global retail marketing projects. You will work in a dynamic, collaborative environment where your organizational skills and attention to detail make a real impact. The assignment is based in the Netherlands, for 32 hours per week, from 1 December 2026 until 31 March 2027. The salary will be determined based on your experience, skills and the value you bring to the role.
How we'll proceed.
Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.