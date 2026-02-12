Partner Development Representative | Italian
Posted on February 12, 2026
Utrecht
Italian
About this role
As a Partner Development Representative, you’ll be the friendly, confident voice that introduces new partners to the platform. You’ll make the first impression - showing partners what the platform can do, answering questions, and guiding them until they are fully onboarded and excited to use it.
What You’ll Be Doing:
- Reaching out to new partners and giving them a warm, engaging introduction to the platform
- Pitching the product in a clear, enthusiastic, and relatable way
- Booking intro calls and supporting partners until they are fully up and running
- Becoming a platform expert and answering partner questions with ease
- Helping increase partner engagement and overall platform value
Requirements
Our client is looking for someone who is:
- Competitive, energetic, and eager to grow
- Comfortable working from the Utrecht office at least 4 days per week (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri)
- Motivated and ambitious about building a successful sales career
- A natural communicator who enjoys connecting with people
- Excited by fast-paced, international work
- Fluent in Italian and English (spoken and written)
- Open, friendly, and ready to learn
Salary
€2500-€3100 per month
The company
This fast-scaling tech company helps organizations strengthen and grow their partner ecosystems through a smart, user-friendly platform. Their software enables companies to connect with partners, streamline collaboration, and accelerate revenue - making partner management easier, faster, and far more effective.
If you're looking for a place to kickstart your sales career in a fun, international, high-energy environment, this is it.
Application Procedure
