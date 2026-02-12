Partner Development Representative | Italian

Reaching out to new partners and giving them a warm, engaging introduction to the platform

Pitching the product in a clear, enthusiastic, and relatable way

Booking intro calls and supporting partners until they are fully up and running

Becoming a platform expert and answering partner questions with ease

Helping increase partner engagement and overall platform value

As a Partner Development Representative, you’ll be the friendly, confident voice that introduces new partners to the platform. You’ll make the first impression - showing partners what the platform can do, answering questions, and guiding them until they are fully onboarded and excited to use it.You’ll be reaching out to partners across Italian & English speaking regions via phone, email, and virtual meetings. Your job is to spark their interest, schedule introduction calls, and make sure they feel supported every step of the way. Your work will directly impact partner adoption and overall marketplace growth.This is a great opportunity for someone early in their sales career who loves talking to people, enjoys helping others succeed, and isn’t afraid to pick up the phone.What You’ll Be Doing: