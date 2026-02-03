Partner Development Representative | German

Partner Development Representative | German

Posted on February 3, 2026
Utrecht
German
Posted on February 3, 2026

About this role

As a Partner Development Representative, you’ll be the friendly, confident voice that introduces new partners to the platform. You’ll make the first impression - showing partners what the platform can do, answering questions, and guiding them until they are fully onboarded and excited to use it.
You’ll be reaching out to partners across the DACH region via phone, email, and virtual meetings. Your job is to spark their interest, schedule introduction calls, and make sure they feel supported every step of the way. Your work will directly impact partner adoption and overall marketplace growth.
This is a great opportunity for someone early in their sales career who loves talking to people, enjoys helping others succeed, and isn’t afraid to pick up the phone. What You’ll Be Doing:
  • Reaching out to new partners in the DACH region and giving them a warm, engaging introduction to the platform
  • Pitching the product in a clear, enthusiastic, and relatable way
  • Booking intro calls and supporting partners until they are fully up and running
  • Becoming a platform expert and answering partner questions with ease
  • Helping increase partner engagement and overall platform value

Requirements

Our client is looking for someone who is:
  • Competitive, energetic, and eager to grow
  • Comfortable working from the Utrecht office at least 4 days per week (Mon, Wed, Thu, Fri)
  • Motivated and ambitious about building a successful sales career
  • A natural communicator who enjoys connecting with people
  • Excited by fast-paced, international work
  • Fluent in German and English (spoken and written)
  • Open, friendly, and ready to learn

Salary

€2500-€3100 per month

The company

This fast-scaling tech company helps organizations strengthen and grow their partner ecosystems through a smart, user-friendly platform. Their software enables companies to connect with partners, streamline collaboration, and accelerate revenue - making partner management easier, faster, and far more effective.
If you're looking for a place to kickstart your sales career in a fun, international, high-energy environment, this is it.

Application Procedure

If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.  
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Utrecht delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer

Similar jobs

Technical Solutions Manager | English | UK-Based
Technical Solutions Manager | English | Benelux
Account Manager - German & Dutch
Technical Account Manager | South Germany | Remote
Product Launch Coordinator (32 hours) - Temporary
Browse more jobs
Useful Links

LATEST CAREER NEWS & ARTICLES

How to build a future-proof career in the NetherlandsHow to build a future-proof career in the Netherlands
Ontslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the NetherlandsOntslagspecialist.nl: Dismissal assistance for expats in the Netherlands
Losing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to knowLosing your job due to a reorganisation in the Netherlands: What expats need to know
Many Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVNMany Dutch workers will not see wage increases in 2026, says AWVN
You might be interested in
Recruitment agenciesCareer coachesDutch CV guideWorking in the Netherlands
For expats of all colours, shapes and sizes
Explore
About us
More IamExpat
Privacy
Never miss a thing!Sign up for expat events, news & offers, delivered once a week.
Keep me updated with exclusive offers from partner companies
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy
© 2026 IamExpat Media B.V.
Apply for this position