Junior Account Manager | France

Managing and developing relationships with existing customers

Expanding the customer base by proactively approaching new reseller partners

Building, managing, and growing your own portfolio of accounts

Working towards ambitious sales targets together with your team

Developing expertise in software, cloud solutions, and IT services

Learning to work with our innovative digital distribution platform

Eventually hosting product demos and webinars in collaboration with leading software vendors

As an Account Manager, you will become part of an international sales team focused on building and strengthening a powerful reseller network across France. Your responsibilities will include: