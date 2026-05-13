Junior Account Manager | France
Posted on May 13, 2026
Rosmalen
French
Posted on May 13, 2026
About this role
As an Account Manager, you will become part of an international sales team focused on building and strengthening a powerful reseller network across France. Your responsibilities will include:
- Managing and developing relationships with existing customers
- Expanding the customer base by proactively approaching new reseller partners
- Building, managing, and growing your own portfolio of accounts
- Working towards ambitious sales targets together with your team
- Developing expertise in software, cloud solutions, and IT services
- Learning to work with our innovative digital distribution platform
- Eventually hosting product demos and webinars in collaboration with leading software vendors
Requirements
What do we expect from you?
- You speak French fluently, at least C1/C2.
- You are familiar with the French culture
- You have an excellent command of English
- You are a great communicator and not afraid to pick up the phone
- Sales experience is a plus, but not necessary
- Interest in IT software
- You like to work with targets
- Located near Rosmalen (we are not considering candidates that still need/want to relocate)
Salary
€2500-€3000 per month
The company
Our client is a distributor of software, cloud services and licences. They own one of the best distribution platform in the Benelux.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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