Field Sales Representative | Turkish C2
Posted on October 19, 2026
Den Bosch
English, Turkish
Posted on October 19, 2026
About this role
Our client is seeking a Field Sales Representative to support their expansion in the Dutch market, with a focus on Turkish supermarkets across the Netherlands. In this role, you will be regularly on the road, visiting Turkish supermarkets and retail stores. You’ll be part of a small, dynamic team, working alongside colleagues responsible for other regions of the Netherlands.
Key Responsibilities:
Key Responsibilities:
- Sales & Client Management:
- Drive sales by engaging with ethnic retail stores, particularly those serving Arabic and Turkish communities.
- Develop and maintain strong relationships with retail partners to enhance the client's brand presence.
- Product Visibility:
- Conduct regular visits to supermarkets and retail outlets to ensure the client's products are prominently displayed.
- Implement strategies to improve product placement and visibility according to the client's guidelines.
- Pricing & Market Analysis:
- Advise on and monitor sales prices to maintain competitiveness.
- Gather and report on market trends, competitor activities, and consumer feedback to support the client's decision-making.
- Reporting:
- Provide detailed reports to the client on sales performance, product visibility, and market conditions.
Requirements
- Fluent in Turkish and English; knowledge of Dutch and/or French is a strong plus
- Proven experience in sales, ideally within the food industry
- Based in the Netherlands, preferably in the central region. Please note that candidates residing in Groningen or the southern part of Limburg are not preferred.
- Excellent relationship-building, presentation, and communication skills
- Willing and able to travel to the client’s office in Katwijk (North Brabant) at least once or twice a month
- Possess a valid driver’s license and comfortable with frequent client visits
- Currently residing in the Netherlands
Salary
€3000-€3500 per month
The company
Our client is an importer of Arabic and Mediterranean products. They sell their products b2b in Europe. They are also an exclusive supplier of many famous brands. Our client is rapidly growing and expending their business. Their office is an international environment, which includes a melting pot of many different nationalities.
Application Procedure
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