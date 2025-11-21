Customer Success Agent | Dutch | Rotterdam

Our client is an international company in the Rotterdam area in the health sector.

Responsibilities/Tasks

As a Customer Sales Executive you are an integral part of the Customer Service team. You will assist the department with reaching sales and retention targets, being in control of the daily workload and providing excellent service.

Your day-to-day:



Providing excellent service (commercial and advice) to customers via phone, email, and chat (inbound).



Providing product information and advice about multivitamins.



Converting warm leads (starter kits) and retention calls for customers on subscriptions (outbound).



Ensuring trust in products and brand.



Requirements



Language skills: You are a fluent Dutch speaker (C1 level), and you're professional in English too. If selected for a phone interview, the recruiter will speak with you in English.



Experience: You have 2-4 years of experience in a customer-facing role (preferably B2C and outbound).



Location: You live in the Randstad region.



Multitasking: You can handle different tasks and systems well, ensuring that everything is carried out smoothly and efficiently.



Interpersonal skills: You can connect with customers and teammates. We are looking for someone who can build good relationships.



Results-oriented: You are someone who does everything he can to get things done and is motivated by achieving goals.



Affinity: A passion for health, nutrition, and lifestyle is necessary.



Additional information