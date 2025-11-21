Customer Success Agent | Dutch | Rotterdam
Posted on November 21, 2025
Rotterdam
Dutch
Posted on November 21, 2025
About this role
Our client is an international company in the Rotterdam area in the health sector.
Responsibilities/Tasks
As a Customer Sales Executive you are an integral part of the Customer Service team. You will assist the department with reaching sales and retention targets, being in control of the daily workload and providing excellent service.
Your day-to-day:
- Providing excellent service (commercial and advice) to customers via phone, email, and chat (inbound).
- Providing product information and advice about multivitamins.
- Converting warm leads (starter kits) and retention calls for customers on subscriptions (outbound).
- Ensuring trust in products and brand.
Requirements
- Language skills:You are a fluent Dutch speaker (C1 level), and you're professional in English too. If selected for a phone interview, the recruiter will speak with you in English.
- Experience: You have 2-4 years of experience in a customer-facing role (preferably B2C and outbound).
- Location:You live in the Randstad region.
- Multitasking: You can handle different tasks and systems well, ensuring that everything is carried out smoothly and efficiently.
- Interpersonal skills: You can connect with customers and teammates. We are looking for someone who can build good relationships.
- Results-oriented:You are someone who does everything he can to get things done and is motivated by achieving goals.
- Affinity: A passion for health, nutrition, and lifestyle is necessary.
Additional information
- Work-Life Balance: Option to work up to 50% remotely to accommodate individual preferences and needs.
- Open Company Culture: A workplace where employees collaborate, support one another, and communicate openly.
- CareerGrowth: Opportunities to learn, develop skills, and advance within an international scaling-up company.
- Diversityand Inclusion: A commitment to fostering a diverse workforce and an inclusive culture where all perspectives are valued.
- Health and Wellness: Benefits that prioritize physical and mental health, such as a wellness program and freshly served, nutritious lunches to promote well-being and energize employees.
- Global Presence: The chance to work with a company that operates on a global scale, offering diverse experiences and exposure to various markets.
- Fun at work:Regular company-wide events, parties, and team-building activities that foster positive working relationships. Opportunities to relax and enjoy downtime with colleagues to boost morale and teamwork.
Want more jobs like this?Get Sales jobs in Rotterdam delivered straight to your inbox.
By signing up, you agree that we may process your information in accordance with our privacy policy.
More jobs from this employer
Similar jobs
Browse more jobs
Customer Success Specialist | German | Rotterdam
Account Manager | German | Amsterdam area
Account Coordinator | Dutch | Amersfoort Area
Account Manager | Dutch | Amsterdam area
Business Development Manager, Colombia - English