Business Development Representative | German
Posted on February 18, 2026
Amsterdam
About this role
Are you a driven sales professional with an eye for business growth? We are looking for a Business Development Representative with exceptional German language skills on behalf of our client, a global communications technology provider.
Key Responsibilities:
Full Sales Cycle Management
- Own the complete sales process from initial prospecting through to closing and customer handover
- Target SME and mid-market businesses across Germany with multi-channel communication solutions
- Manage short sales cycles with smaller accounts requiring quick decision-making
- Coordinate with technical teams for complex API integrations when needed
Prospecting & Lead Generation
- Execute cold calling campaigns to German-speaking prospects
- Develop and send outbound email campaigns to identified target customers
- Research and validate potential customers to ensure fit with communication solutions
- Manage inbound leads from marketing campaigns and website inquiries
- Build and maintain a robust pipeline through consistent prospecting activities
Customer Engagement & Discovery
- Conduct discovery calls to understand customer communication needs and pain points
- Create compelling proposals and presentations using available sales materials
- Negotiate contract terms and pricing to close deals
- Build trust and credibility with German-speaking prospects throughout the sales process
Qualifications & Skills:
- Near-native German speaker with business proficiency in English (both written and verbal)
- 1-3 years of B2B sales experience (recruitment, marketing, customer success, or retail/hospitality backgrounds welcome)
- Drive, passion, and resilience for sales with comfort handling rejection and cold calling
- Organized and self-motivated with ability to structure own day and manage priorities independently
- Technologically minded with the ability to understand and explain tech solutions effectively
- Strong energy and personality to connect with customers in fast-paced environments
- Experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce for pipeline management (highly preferred)
- Understanding of SaaS or communications technology sectors (highly preferred)
What We Offer:
- Salary range: €36,288 – €43,195 gross per year, including 8% holiday allowance
- Performance-related bonus up to 20% OTE, uncapped and paid monthly
- 27 days of annual leave plus enhanced family leave policies
- Birthday day off
- Annual salary review with standard market uplift plus performance-based increases
- Comprehensive training program with coaching from senior team members
- Giving back days to support charitable causes
- Daily lunches provided at Amsterdam office
- Monthly and quarterly team social events
- Bike lease plan option, including electric bikes
- 1-year contract with collaborative, international working environment
- Flexible hybrid working (ideally 4 days in office, minimum 3 days required)
- Central Amsterdam office location in the heart of the city
Interested?
Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com
Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.
Salary
€36,200 - €43,195 Per Year
