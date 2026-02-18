Business Development Representative | German

Are you a driven sales professional with an eye for business growth? We are looking for a Business Development Representative with exceptional German language skills on behalf of our client, a global communications technology provider.

Key Responsibilities:

Full Sales Cycle Management

Own the complete sales process from initial prospecting through to closing and customer handover

Target SME and mid-market businesses across Germany with multi-channel communication solutions

Manage short sales cycles with smaller accounts requiring quick decision-making

Coordinate with technical teams for complex API integrations when needed

Prospecting & Lead Generation

Execute cold calling campaigns to German-speaking prospects

Develop and send outbound email campaigns to identified target customers

Research and validate potential customers to ensure fit with communication solutions

Manage inbound leads from marketing campaigns and website inquiries

Build and maintain a robust pipeline through consistent prospecting activities

Customer Engagement & Discovery

Conduct discovery calls to understand customer communication needs and pain points

Create compelling proposals and presentations using available sales materials

Negotiate contract terms and pricing to close deals

Build trust and credibility with German-speaking prospects throughout the sales process

Qualifications & Skills:

Near-native German speaker with business proficiency in English (both written and verbal)

1-3 years of B2B sales experience (recruitment, marketing, customer success, or retail/hospitality backgrounds welcome)

Drive, passion, and resilience for sales with comfort handling rejection and cold calling

Organized and self-motivated with ability to structure own day and manage priorities independently

Technologically minded with the ability to understand and explain tech solutions effectively

Strong energy and personality to connect with customers in fast-paced environments

Experience with CRM systems such as Salesforce for pipeline management (highly preferred)

Understanding of SaaS or communications technology sectors (highly preferred)

What We Offer:

Salary range: €36,288 – €43,195 gross per year, including 8% holiday allowance

Performance-related bonus up to 20% OTE, uncapped and paid monthly

27 days of annual leave plus enhanced family leave policies

Birthday day off

Annual salary review with standard market uplift plus performance-based increases

Comprehensive training program with coaching from senior team members

Giving back days to support charitable causes

Daily lunches provided at Amsterdam office

Monthly and quarterly team social events

Bike lease plan option, including electric bikes

1-year contract with collaborative, international working environment

Flexible hybrid working (ideally 4 days in office, minimum 3 days required)

Central Amsterdam office location in the heart of the city

Interested?

Feel free to apply or contact me for more information at eduardo@adamsrecruitment.com

Please take into consideration that we can only consider applicants who are currently living in the Netherlands and who will NOT require a visa sponsorship now or in the future.

