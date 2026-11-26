Business Developement Manager | English + Dutch B2
Posted on November 26, 2026
Den Bosch
Dutch
Posted on November 26, 2026
About this role
Are you comfortable picking up the phone, opening doors with new customers and turning a first conversation into a sales opportunity? Our client is looking for a Business Development Manager to grow its commercial hardware business across Europe and the Middle East.
You’ll focus on winning new business in the Benelux, Germany, France, the UK, Sweden and the Middle East. You’ll use your knowledge of the hardware sector to identify potential customers, reach out through cold calls and other forms of outreach, and understand what they need before recommending a solution.You’ll spend around 80% of your time in the office in Den Bosch and 20% travelling within the Netherlands and abroad.
Requirements
You’ll focus on winning new business in the Benelux, Germany, France, the UK, Sweden and the Middle East. You’ll use your knowledge of the hardware sector to identify potential customers, reach out through cold calls and other forms of outreach, and understand what they need before recommending a solution.You’ll spend around 80% of your time in the office in Den Bosch and 20% travelling within the Netherlands and abroad.
Requirements
- At least 3 years of experience in B2B sales or business development.
- Experience in the hardware sector.
- Hands-on experience with cold acquisition and developing new customer relationships.
- A strong command of English and Dutch (B2 level). Languages such as French, German, Swedish or Arabic are an advantage.
- Willingness to travel within the Netherlands and internationally.
Requirements
For this position, we are looking for someone who:
- At least 3 years of experience in B2B sales or business development.
- Experience in the hardware sector.
- Hands-on experience with cold acquisition and developing new customer relationships.
- A strong command of English and Dutch (B2 level). Languages such as French, German, Swedish or Arabic are an advantage.
- Willingness to travel within the Netherlands and internationally
Salary
€4000-€4500 per month
The company
Our client is an electronics manufacturer specializing in the development of information and communication technology solutions.
Application Procedure
If you are interested in this vacancy, you can apply by clicking on the button above. By clicking on apply, you agree to our privacy commitment and terms and conditions. Your application will be sent directly to the recruiter in charge. IMPORTANT: if you are not yet registered with Undutchables we kindly ask you to do so. Your information will be handled in the strictest confidence and your CV will not be sent to a company unless you have given prior permission. Curious about how the recruitment process works within Undutchables, click here to read more.
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