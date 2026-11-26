At least 3 years of experience in B2B sales or business development.

Experience in the hardware sector.

Hands-on experience with cold acquisition and developing new customer relationships.

A strong command of English and Dutch (B2 level). Languages such as French, German, Swedish or Arabic are an advantage.

Willingness to travel within the Netherlands and internationally.

Are you comfortable picking up the phone, opening doors with new customers and turning a first conversation into a sales opportunity? Our client is looking for a Business Development Manager to grow its commercial hardware business across Europe and the Middle East.You’ll focus on winning new business in the Benelux, Germany, France, the UK, Sweden and the Middle East. You’ll use your knowledge of the hardware sector to identify potential customers, reach out through cold calls and other forms of outreach, and understand what they need before recommending a solution.You’ll spend around 80% of your time in the office in Den Bosch and 20% travelling within the Netherlands and abroad.