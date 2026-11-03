Business Analyst Wholesale - Temporary

Are you an experienced Business Analyst with a passion for fashion, wholesale and data-driven decision-making? For a leading international fashion brand, we are looking for a proactive professional to strengthen the Wholesale team and support key business initiatives.

In this role, you will analyse wholesale performance, translate complex data into actionable insights and identify opportunities to improve commercial results and business processes. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will support strategic decision-making, monitor KPIs and help drive business growth across the wholesale channel.

Are you analytically strong, commercially minded and ready for your next challenge within the fashion industry? We'd love to hear from you!