Business Analyst Wholesale - Temporary
About this role
Are you an experienced Business Analyst with a passion for fashion, wholesale and data-driven decision-making? For a leading international fashion brand, we are looking for a proactive professional to strengthen the Wholesale team and support key business initiatives.
In this role, you will analyse wholesale performance, translate complex data into actionable insights and identify opportunities to improve commercial results and business processes. Working closely with cross-functional teams, you will support strategic decision-making, monitor KPIs and help drive business growth across the wholesale channel.
Are you analytically strong, commercially minded and ready for your next challenge within the fashion industry? We'd love to hear from you!
Your responsibilities are to:
- Support key EMEA Wholesale strategic projects, distribution strategy, account planning and other growth initiatives;
- Analyze business performance across markets, accounts, channels, doors and product categories, using key commercial KPIs such as sell-in, sell-out, productivity and growth to identify opportunities, risks and key trends;
- Consolidate regional inputs and support 3-year plans, forecasts and business cases;
- Support project management by tracking actions, timelines, milestones and dependencies, ensuring initiatives continue to move forward;
- Prepare clear management presentations, dashboards and strategic updates, translating complex information into concise business insights;
- Support ad-hoc strategic analysis and business questions across the EMEA Wholesale organization.
Requirements
The ideal candidate has/is:
• Strong commercial and strategic mindset with excellent analytical capabilities; • Experience in wholesale, retail, commercial strategy, business analysis or a related field; • Strong Excel and PowerPoint skills, with the ability to turn data into clear insights and recommendations; • Strong project management and organizational skills, comfortable managing multiple initiatives simultaneously; • Proactive and collaborative, with the ability to work across markets, functions and seniority levels.
Salary
- A contract via Independent Recruiters for 4 months with a competitive salary based on 40 hours and your experience;
- The opportunity to work for a well-known, innovative organization in fashion;
- A temporary assignment that offers both strategic and operational challenges;
- Flexibility with hybrid working;
- A collaborative and ambitious team culture focused on continuous improvement.
How we'll proceed. Within four working days, we will let you know if you qualify for this position. We will schedule an introductory interview, either digitally or in-person. During this interview, we will inform you as fully as possible about the vacancy, the company and the rest of the procedure. After consulting with you, we will introduce you to our client and then continue to guide you through the application process. The Independent Recruiters Group has a large team of specialized recruiters. Each recruiter has a strong focus on their own area of expertise, which makes them the ideal sparring partner for both the candidate and the client.